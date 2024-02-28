Oceans Calling Festival 2024: Presale, tickets, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

Oceans Calling Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 27, 2024, to September 29, 2024, at Ocean City in Maryland, US. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 3rd edition, having been first held in 2022 and annually ever since. It is a collaboration between O.A.R. and C3, as well as the town itself.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by artists such as Cage the Elephant, blink-182, Counting Crows, and the Dave Mathews Band, among others, was announced via a post on their official Instagram page on February 27, 2024.

The presale for the Oceans Calling Festival will be available on February 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed by signing up for a code on the official website of the festival. International visitors must use their email, while US-based visitors may use mobile numbers as well. There will also be a Chase presale at the same time, which can be accessed with a valid Chase Express card.

Public tickets will be available on February 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET if tickets remain after the presale. The 3-day tickets are priced at $399 for the general category, $520 for the general plus category, $875 for the VIP category, $2285 for the platinum category, and $6000 for the ultimate category.

1 Day tickets will also be available and are priced at $160 for the general category, $345 for the general plus category, $535 for the VIP category, and $1020 for the platinum category.

Oceans Calling Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

Oceans Calling Festival is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including headliners blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Mathews Band.

blink-182 will be playing at the event after their world tour, while The Killers will perform across the UK before appearing at the festival. Meanwhile, the Dave Mathews Band will perform across the US as part of their summer tour before appearing at the festival.

The full lineup of Oceans Calling Festival 2024 is given below in accordance with performance dates:

September 27, 2024 (Ocean Calling Festival Day 1)

blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Sublime

311

O.A.R.

The Revivalists

The Darkness

Sugar Ray

Larkin Poe

Tonic

Philip Phillips

Winona Fighter

Vincent Lima

September 28, 2024 (Ocean Calling Festival Day 2)

The Killers

The Offspring

Rebelution

The Beach Boys

Young the Giant

The All-American Rejects

The Hives

Grouplove

Switchfoot

The Beaches

Tom Odell

Trevor Hall

The Samples

Katelyn Tarver

September 28, 2024 (Ocean Calling Festival Day 3)

Dave Mathews Band

Mt.Joy

Counting Crows

Boyz II Men

Barenecked Ladies

Blues Traveler 'Performing Four'

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Guster

Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Lisa Loeb

Jade Bird

Stephen Kellog

Special Set by O.A.R. and Friends

Aside from the music, the festival will also feature food by chefs such as Robert Irvine, best known for The Robert Irvine Show, a CW daytime talk show, as well as Amanda Freitag, who hosts the Food Network show American Diner Revival.

Also present will be chef Marc Murphy, who is best known for being the judge of Chopped, as well as the podcast Food 360 with Marc Murphy, the latter a collaboration with the website HowStuffWorks.

Oceans Calling Festival 2024 is being hosted by Jason Briggs, an American actor best known for his work on projects such as the sitcom Outmatched as well as the children's show Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.