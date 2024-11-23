"Story not page" — Internet reacts to Whitney Alford showing support for Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX on Instagram

Kendrick Lamar's fiance Whitney Alford has taken to Instagram to show support for the rapper's new album GNX. Released by PGLand and Interscope Records on November 22, 2024, it is his sixth studio album and a follow-up to Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (2022).

Whitney Alford posted the cover of the album on her Instagram story with three heart emojis as the caption. Kendrick Lamar's relationship with Whitney Alford has been a talking point among fans since his infamous feud with Drake. In Drizzy's diss track Family Matters, he insinuated Lamar of living apart from Alford and his two children. He also accused the rapper of domestic violence. However, it is important to note that none of the accusations have any evidence backing them.

Fans were quick to hop on to X and pen down their reactions to Alford supporting her fiance's new album. Some popular comments are as follows:

"Story not page," a fan commented on X.

"That's amazing...supporting her baby daddy," another raved.

"That’s because it’s going to be off the chain," a netizen opined.

"She a real one, real loyalty," one fan inferred.

However, some fans claimed that the Compton rapper forced his fiance to support him.

"He prolly forced her to do it," a user claimed.

"This must be in her image contract," another wrote.

"waiting for the "he forced her to do it" comments," a user quipped on X.

Some other comments on X are as follows:

"But remember, he’s an abuser and they aren’t actually together though. Oh and she doesn’t support him that’s a bot account," a fan announced.

"She has to, this affects food going into her children's mouths," another claimed.

"Never fumble once you get a solid girl like Whitney," a fan inferred on X.

As per a report by People, Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar have been together since they were teenagers. The two first met as students at Centennial High School in Compton and became friends before taking their relationship to the next level. In 2015, Lamar confirmed that he had proposed to Alford and referred to her as his best friend in an interview with Billboard the same year.

Whitney Alford has appeared in many of Kendrick Lamar's albums

2015 BET Awards - Show - Source: Getty (Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Kendrick Lamar has used his family's vocals in many tracks throughout his career. For instance, Whitney Alford was credited for providing backup vocals in his songs King Kunta and Wesley's Theory from the 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly. In his 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Alford's vocals appear on four tracks including Father Time and Mother I Sober.

The album, which was released on May 11, 2022, also features their daughter who was reportedly born in July 2019. However, neither Kendrick Lamar nor Whitney Alford have splurged details about their daughter's birth or her name.

Most recently, Whitney Alford appeared in the music video of Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping diss track Not Like Us. In the video, Alford was seen dancing in the living room with Kendrick Lamar and their two children as the Compton rapper rapped:

"Family matter and the truth of the matter/ It was God's plan to show y'all the liar."

In just four months, the video has amassed over 177 million views on YouTube.

