"Such a QUEEN"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa announces that proceeds from her upcoming Closet Sale will be donated to charity

On June 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa announced through her agency Lloud's X account that the proceeds from her upcoming Closet Sale would be donated to charity, leaving the fandom proud.

Lisa's Closet Sale: A one-day-only flea market will be held on June 29, 2024, between 10 am and 6 pm Korean Standard Time. It would take place at the SPACE DOOR (2F, 25 Hannam-aero 27-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest philanthropic activity circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, as did an X user.

"I'm so proud to be a fan of such a wonderful artist and team! I'm so happy for this wonderful action in favor of those in need!I wish I could attend in Korea. It’s gonna be an incredible Sunday! Such a QUEEN.'

The fandom referred to BLACKPINK's Lisa as a kind soul.

"How to be a Kblink.. anyways.. I will always be proud of being her fan.. such a beautiful soul," a fan reacted.

"CHARITY is LISA's MIDDLE NAME!! Half of her solo events related to the charity/good courses. We noticed that she always work hard not just to earn for herself but to be able giving for society too. Lisa's love language pretty much send presents to friends & help people in need," a fan shared.

"the kindest person I've ever met, this is the first time I've become a fan of someone who never only thinks about their high popularity, you are too good for this evil world Lisa. I know maybe my words sound excessive, but believe me I never regret being just a fan," a fan mentioned.

Internet users mentioned that BLACKPINK's Lisa is a great role model for everyone.

"Laliisa is such a great role model and an amazing human being, I need to be in Korea, I need this," a user reacted.

"Lisa constantly doing charity.I love the fact that this is her brand.Whether it’s for animals, children, or even the environment like in this case.Instead of just throwing and buying clothes (like must of us do) she is doing her own charity shop/thrift shop. Well done LISA and team," a user shared.

"all proceeds will be donated to charity ... people are too evil to see your heart of gold lisa," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released the solo studio album Alter Ego

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa released the solo debut studio album Alter Ego through Lloud. It was distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, respectively. The tracklist has been provided below:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye) - 3:51 Rockstar 2:18 Elastigirl - 2:57 Thunder - 2:48 New Woman (feat. Rosalía) - 2:59 Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (feat. Future) - 3:04 Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - 2:45 Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) - 2:35 When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) - 2:52 Badgrrrl - 2:12 Lifestyle - 2:41 Chill - 2:39 Dream - 3:43 Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (Vixi Solo Version) - 2:55 Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version) -

BLACKPINK is set to embark on a world tour in 2025.

