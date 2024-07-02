Suki Waterhouse says Robert Pattinson is not bothered by her songs about her exes

Brand new parents Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson may be dealing with sleepless nights and busy days, but jealousy is not a problem, assures the actor/singer. Waterhouse, who is all set to drop her next album, revealed that her fiance is not affected by her songs about her high-profile exes.

In an interview for British Vogue's August issue which was released on July 2, Suki Waterhouse opened up about the Batman star’s opinion on her work. The actor was asked whether any former partner of hers had gotten in touch, after the release of her music.

The singer revealed that the musician Miles Kane, whom she had dated from 2011 to 2013, had sent her a text message about one of her songs, My Fun, calling it “boss.”

Suki Waterhouse followed that by revealing that Robert Pattinson is not affected by renewed attention from her former partners, and deals with them with “a lot of humor.”

She said,

“[He has] a lot of humor about that kind of stuff. He couldn’t really give a s—.”

According to the singer, Pattinson has a glib reply. She said,

“He’s like, ‘No one’s better than me, so whatever.’”

Following her break up with Kane, Waterhouse was in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, from 2013 to 2015, and Star Wars actor Diego Luna from 2016 until 2017. The Daisy Jones & the Six actor got into a relationship with Robert Pattinson shortly after.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson's baby has already made her cover photo debut

The couple have been together since July 2018 and were revealed to have been engaged in December 2023. They welcomed their first child together in March 2024.

The baby has already made her cover photo debut, along with mom Suki Waterhouse, on the cover of British Vogue’s August issue. On the cover, the singer can be seen posing in a garden, dressed in a fringed brown leather coat, holding her newborn baby against her chest. Only the baby’s golden hair is visible.

In the British Vogue interview, Waterhouse also spoke up about Robert Pattinson, the father, stating that while he was initially very nervous, he soon became “the dad I could have hoped for.” The singer said,

“He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous, but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm...He is the dad I could have hoped for.”

The I Can’t Let Go singer described Pattinson’s relationship with his daughter as a “love story.” She said,

“I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”

However, Suki Waterhouse joked that fatherhood and love would not protect Pattinson from getting a “shi*ty song”, because,

“You can find things to be pissed about,”

Waterhouse also described motherhood as "shocking", especially the breastfeeding every two hours. She said,

"I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up. I was like, ‘Excuse me? Is this what this entails?’”

The singer is set to release her studio album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, on September 13.

