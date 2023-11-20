Who is Suki Waterhouse? All we know about Robert Pattinson's soon-to-be baby mama 

Model and singer Suki Waterhouse is making headlines after she announced her pregnancy with long-time partner Robert Pattinson. Suki revealed the big news on Sunday, November 19, 2023, by proudly displaying her baby bump during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

"I'm extra sparkly today as I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said on stage.

Waterhouse, 31, first gained public attention for her modeling career. She later delved into the music industry. Her surprise announcement at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, clad in a dazzling outfit, has left fans and media abuzz.

As the couple prepares to embrace parenthood, the public eagerly anticipates more details about the soon-to-be baby mama, Suki Waterhouse.

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Suki Waterhouse is a well-known British model, actress, and singer born in Hammersmith, London, on January 5, 1992. She began her career as a model and gained recognition for her work with numerous fashion brands.

Waterhouse later transitioned to acting and went on to make her film debut in Pusher, released in the year 2012. She also featured in movies such as Love, Rosie, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies based on Seth Grahame-Smith's 2009 novel of the same name.

In addition to her modeling and acting pursuits, Waterhouse is a singer and has showcased her musical talents. She has released two singles - Brutally in November 2016 and Good Looking in 2017.

Since January 2022, she has been in a high-profile relationship with Twilight star Robert Pattinson. The flame first sparked in 2018. The announcement of her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in 2023 has brought her further attention from the media.

How did Robert Pattinson meet Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse first crossed paths through mutual friends in 2018, marking the beginning of their now four-year relationship. The initial sparks of romance ignited during a movie date night in London in July 2018, with the couple being spotted together for the first time.

Their connection deepened over the years, leading to many romantic dates, casual outings, and public appearances. Pattinson, known for his roles in films like Twilight and The Batman, and Waterhouse, a versatile talent in modeling and singing, has since maintained a relatively private relationship.

Is Suki Waterhouse still with Robert Pattinson?

The two are still very much together. They have also taken a step ahead and decided six months ago to move in together. Their relationship seems to be going very steady as they prepare to welcome a new life in this world. The world awaits to see how the two individuals will be as parents. The two lovebirds are embarking on a new journey, and this is one the whole world is excited about.