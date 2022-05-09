Suki Waterhouse Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and all about the actress’s debut album

English singer, actress, and model Suki Waterhouse released her debut album titled I Can’t Let Go on April 22. The singer is slated to accompany Father John Misty on his North American tour as the opener.

Suki Waterhouse has released several singles over the past few years, but this is her first full-fledged album with 10 tracks. She is also slated to perform at The Met in Philadelphia with Father John Misty on September 13. Tickets for the shows are available via Ticketmaster. The album can be pre-ordered from Suki Waterhouse's official website.

John Misty 2022 North American Tour with Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse's setlist with Father John Misty consists of the following dates:

July 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony

August 03 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

August 05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

August 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

August 08 – Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion

August 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

August 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

August 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

August 14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery

August 20 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

August 23 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

August 25 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

August 27 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square

September 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 13 – Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia

September 16 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

September 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

September 19 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater

September 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

September 22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops

September 23 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

September 26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

September 27 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall

September 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

September 30 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

October 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

October 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

October 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

October 6 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

October 8 – Durham, NC – DPAC

More about Suki Waterhouse’s debut album

Suki Waterhouse’s debut album titled I Can’t Let Go was produced by Brad Cook, who has worked with Bon Iver, Snail Mail and The War On Drugs. She released her single titled Melrose Meltdown earlier in January. The opening track of the album, Moves, was released last October.

Waterhouse, in an interview, said that all of the songs on the album are about something or somebody, and that she has added in fictional elements to have that blend of the personal and the fantasy.

“It was something that I desperately wanted to do. For probably the last four years as I was putting out these singles, I guess I was testing my own courage and whether or not people would like it. I was definitely slow, just putting out one a year is not the best way to run your music business… I’ve been writing it for a long time, but it’s like the reality of it happening, I was unsure about. And then I just decided to do it.”

The tracklist of the album includes Moves, The Devil I Know, Melrose Meltdown, Put Me Through It, My Mind, Bullshit On The Internet, Wild Side, On Your Thumb, Slip and Blessed Ear.

