Xponential Music Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates and more

The Xponential Music Festival has finally been announced, and it will take place from September 16 to September 18 this year. The Waterfront Music Pavilion will see the headliners of the annual music festival performing, while the rest of the acts are scheduled at Wiggins Park, Camden, New Jersey.

Houndmouth @Houndmouth



Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM EST: PHILLY! Excited to see you all at @xpnfest on Sept 17! Be there or be squareTickets on sale Friday at 10AM EST: xpnfest.org PHILLY! Excited to see you all at @xpnfest on Sept 17! Be there or be square 😤 Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM EST: xpnfest.org https://t.co/XqNjfFlPVv

Xponential Music Festival 2022 tickets

The ticket passes for the music festival will be available starting Friday at 10.00 am ET through Ticketmaster. The XPN presale begins on April 21, at 10:00 am EDT. The three-day passes that give access to all festival performances at the Waterfront Music Pavilion and Wiggins Park will be marked at $108 for WXPN members, $216 for the general public and $15 for children aged between 2 and 12.

One-day tickets for performances at Waterfront Music Pavilion or Wiggins Park are priced between $50 and $75 for adults. Children aged between 2 and 12 will are eligible for $5 passes.

Xponential Music Festival 2022 lineup

The War on Drugs and Patti Smith will kickstart the three-day concert at the Waterfront Music Pavilion on Friday, September 16. They will be joined on opening day by the rock band, Geese.

War on Drugs and Patti Smith will be performing at the festival for the fourth and the third time respectively. The former performed at the festival most recently in 2018. The rock band is currently on its world tour and recently released its fifth studio album I Don't Live Here Anymore, in October. The latter became famous during the punk rock movement with her 1975 debut album, Horses. Patti is often called a punk poet laureate for fusing rock and poetry in her work.

The venue will also host September 17, Saturday's headliner performances featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Revivalists, and Snacktime.

The performances at Wiggins Park will take place on two stages between the 16th and 18th. Notable performers include Jenny Lewis, Taj Mahal, Kathleen Edwards, Valerie June and Felice Brothers.

More about the festival

This is WXPN's 29th year hosting a music festival. (Image via Xponential Festival)

WXPN is a Philadelphia-based award-winning FM radio station, and it is hosting its own music festival for the 29th year. The concert became dubbed the XPoNential Music Festival in 2007. In addition to multiple musical acts and performances, the festival also features family-oriented activities around Wiggins Park, alonsgide various food and craft vendors.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee