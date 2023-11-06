What is Suki Waterhouse’s net worth in 2023? Fortune explored

The English actress, singer-songwriter, and model, Suki Waterhouse, has recently been under the spotlight as she was spotted hiking with her boyfriend and the 37-year-old Batman actor, Robert Pattinson, in Los Angeles. With a net worth of $12 million, as claimed by popularnetworth, Waterhouse has appeared in 25 films, four television series, and three music videos in her career.

Suki Waterhouse's music career began in 2022 with the release of her debut album. Born in London, England, she has recently appeared as keyboardist Karen Sirko in the musical drama miniseries from the house of Amazon Prime Video, Daisy Jones & the Six (2023).

Expand Tweet

Waterhouse started dating Robert Pattinson in 2018 but the official confirmation came in an interview with The Sunday Times on April 28, 2019. While the world speculates on her possible pregnancy and awaits an announcement from the couple, let us take a look at Waterhouse's career and her net worth.

Suki Waterhouse's career and net worth explored

What is Suki Waterhouse's net worth?

Suki Waterhouse's net worth has been estimated to be approximately $12 million, with an estimated average monthly income of $80,000. Her yearly income is estimated to be above $1 million, according to popularnetworth.net.

Waterhouse's primary source of income streams from her work in the entertainment industry as an actor, model, and via advertisement campaigns. Her music streams and personal brand generate revenue apart from Pop & Suki to add on as well. Her assets are an automobile collection that includes three sports cars, namely a BMW 3-Series Convertible ($59,800), an Audi A7 ($88,900), and a Range Rover ($135,670).

Expand Tweet

She recently turned heads with her 2023 Met Gala appearance in a sheer silk tulle floral dress with her signature blonde bangs and Robert Pattinson by her side.

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

The 31-year-old English multihyphenate Suki Waterhouse was born in Hammersmith, London, England, on January 5, 1992, to parents Elizabeth, a cancer care nurse, and Norman Waterhouse, a plastic surgeon. She was a trombone player in her childhood. The model turned actor turned musician graced the realm of entertainment with her distinctive presence as she stepped in to play a minor role in Luis Prieto's Pusher (2012); this came after her first short, Rachael.

Prior to her acting career, Waterhouse built her modeling career from the age of 16 and worked with brands such as Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Laura Mercier, and Ferragamo. After Pusher, Waterhouse worked on big projects such as Love, Rosie (2014), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), Assassination Nation (2018), Billionaire Boys Club (2018), Detective Pikachu (2019), and Seance (2021).

Her stint in television began with playing Lourdes in the BBC One show Material Girl, after which she extended her portfolio with The White Princess (2017), Into the Dark (2018), and Daisy Jones & the Six (2023). Waterhouse is the owner of Pop & Suki, an accessories brand launched by Poppy Jamie and herself. Pop & Suki has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, W, Grazia, and Elle so far.

Suki Waterhouse's quirky style has made her an icon in the fashion world, with her brand being worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, and Taylor Hill. Pop & Suki also designed suitcases for the American travel and accessories brand Away.

Given her early interest in music, Waterhouse released Brutally in November 2016, followed by Good Looking in 2017, which went viral in 2022. So far, she has released her debut album, I Can't Let Go, and the EP Milk Teeth in 2022.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have shared a private dating life for the past five years.