Suki Waterhouse North American Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English singer, actress, and model Suki Waterhouse has announced a North American tour scheduled for 2023. The singer, who released her debut album I Can’t Let Go earlier this year, has announced new dates as part of her Coolest Place In The World Tour.

Suki Waterhouse is also slated to release Milk Teeth, her latest EP that will feature five songs alongside featuring a new track titled Neon Signs. The album is slated to be released on November 4 this year via Sub Pop Records.

Suki Waterhouse will embark on a tour of Europe in November and will perform across cities including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Berlin. Tickets for the shows are available via the artist’s website.

The presale for Suki Waterhouse's 2023 shows will begin on October 19 at 10 am PT. The general onsale will begin at 10 am PT on October 21.

Suki Waterhouse North American Tour 2023 Dates

January 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

January 11 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

January 13 – Tacoma, WA – ALMA

January 14 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

January 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

January 18 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

January 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

January 21 – Chicago, IL – Metro

January 22 – Detroit, MI – El Club

January 24 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

January 25 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

January 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

January 28 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

January 29 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

January 31 – Washington, D.C. – The Black Cat

February 1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

February 3 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

February 4 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

February 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

February 7 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

February 9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

February 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

More about Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse’s debut album titled I Can’t Let Go was produced by Brad Cook, Snail Mail and The War On Drugs. In an interview, Waterhouse said that all of the songs on the album are about something or somebody, and that she has added in fictional elements to have that blend of the personal and the fantasy. The singer explained:

“It was something that I desperately wanted to do. For probably the last four years as I was putting out these singles, I guess I was testing my own courage and whether or not people would like it. I was definitely slow, just putting out one a year is not the best way to run your music business… I’ve been writing it for a long time, but it’s like the reality of it happening, I was unsure about. And then I just decided to do it.”

The tracklist of the album features Moves, The Devil I Know, Melrose Meltdown, Put Me Through It, My Mind, Bullshit On The Internet, Wild Side, On Your Thumb, Slip, and Blessed Ear.

Suki Waterhouse has also acted in various shows and movies. She played Marlene in The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and also acted in The Bad Batch (2016), The Girl Who Invented Kissing (2017), Assassination Nation (2018), and Seance (2020). She has also been cast in Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six (2020).

