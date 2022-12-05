How did Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse meet? Inside their relationship as pair makes red carpet debut at Dior show

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made their red carpet debut on December 3, 2022, at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear show in Giza, Egypt.

For the fashion show, the Batman star donned a cream-colored suit over a coffee brown turtleneck sweater while the model was dressed in a nearly sheer, long-sleeved slip dress in a dusty purple color. The pair was seen posing for photos on the red carpet prior to the show, following which they sat next to each other in the front row.

The duo's first red carpet appearance (image via Getty/Stephanie Cardinale)

Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been in a relationship for over four years

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were first seen indulging in PDA back in 2018 on a night out in London. Waterhouse was also seen celebrating her beau's 33rd birthday at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. in 2019. On May 21, 2019, the duo was spotted having dinner with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood.

While their relationship began in a casual manner, it was fast-tracked into becoming serious after they were quarantined together in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic took the world by surprise. At the time, a source mentioned that the duo was getting serious and looking to create a future together, although they were not pressuring each other.

Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been together for four years (image via Getty/XPOS)

Pattinson, who previously had overtly public relationships, opened up about the need to keep romantic relationships private. He told The Sunday Times, in 2019 that he and Waterhouse like to keep their relationship as private as possible in order to retain its value.

He said:

"If you put up a wall, it ends up better. If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude."

He continued:

"The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

The pair has been spotted together on rare occasions (image via Getty/MJ)

The duo never publicly announced the status of their relationship, nor did they provide any details about how they met. However, several reports suggest that the couple met through mutual friends and soon began stepping out together.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been spotted together several times, walking the streets of London, attending Broadway shows, and going on double dates with other high-profile couples.

In 2021, Suki Waterhouse posted a cute picture of herself on her Instagram account, wearing a blue plaid shirt paired with pink shorts posing in her apartment. While the image was inconspicuous, eagle-eyed fans noticed a framed photograph in the background. The image showed Waterhouse giving Pattinson a kiss on the cheek.

Robert Pattinson has previously been linked to FKA Twigs, breaking up their engagement in 2017, and prior to that, he was in a relationship with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. Waterhouse has also been in relationships with popular celebrities in the past, including Bradley Cooper and James Marsden.

