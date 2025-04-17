"Teaching us how to turn smoke into empire"— Netizens react as Snoop Dogg is named among The 100 Most Influential People of 2025 by TIME magazine

Netizens have reacted to Snoop Dogg being named in TIME magazine's list of The 100 Most Influential People of 2025, which was released on Wednesday, April 16. The issue came in five worldwide covers, each featuring a member of the TIME100— 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, Grammy winner Ed Sheeran, CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis, actor and producer Demi Moore, and Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to feature on the cover of the April 28 issue. In the image released by TIME magazine, the rapper is seen sporting a burgundy suit with matching sunglasses. The Lay Low hitmaker completes his look with a silver watch and an assortment of silver rings.

Snoop Dogg's TIME magazine cover image has been circulated across the internet, and several users on social media have commented on the same.

"From death row to time mag... uncle snoop teaching us how to turn smoke into empire," a netizen wrote.

"Bro’s been high since the '90s and still winning," a user commented.

"Snoop Dogg’s TIME 100 cover is a well-deserved nod to his iconic career and cultural impact, beautifully captured," wrote another.

"Been influencing everyone for decades now," opined another netizen on X.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Snoop Dogg is also set to host the 19th annual TIME100 Gala. It will be held on April 24 in New York and will feature performances from juggernauts like Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith, and others. The gala will be aired on ABC on May 4.

"He’s also set to host the TIME100 gala on May 4. Still the coolest in the game!" commented a user.

"From Death Row to TIME’s 100 — that’s not a career, that’s a legacy," raved another.

"You forgot to mention that he 'STUNS' in this photo," another user opined on X.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Yeah quite the inspirational stoner," a user wrote.

"Time running out of ideas," commented another.

"What did he even do in 2025?" asked another user on X.

After the full list was released, TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley talked about the assortment of personalities in the list.

"The 2025 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people recognizes the leaders shaping the world today and defining its future. We look forward to bringing together the newest members of this extraordinary community at the annual TIME100 Summit and TIME100 Gala with our incredible partners," she said in a press release.

Snoop Dogg announces new gospel album dedicated to his mother

2023 Milken Institute Global Conference - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, April 15, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to announce his new gospel album, Altar Call, which is scheduled to release on April 27. The announcement came just four months after he released his twentieth studio album, Missionary.

In his Instagram post, the rapper announced:

"April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called 'Altar Call.' You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?"

The 21-track album will feature artists like Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, Jamie Foxx, Charlie Bereal, and the Death Row Mass Choir. The lead single, Mother I Miss You, is scheduled to be released on April 18.

As per a report from Hypebeast, the album is a tribute to his late mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away in October 2021. Prior to her death, she was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. A report by Hot New Hip Hop also states that Snoop had a concert on the day of his mother's passing. Despite the circumstances, he chose to go ahead with the show as his mother would have "wanted" the same.

"I wanted to come out here and represent for y’all because this is what my mama would have wanted me to do," he said during the show.

In an April 14 interview with Okay Player, the rapper spoke about the significance of his mother and how he wanted to merge gospel music with hip-hop in his new album.

"The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love," explained Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg has spoken about Beverly Tate's influence in his life several times in the past. In a 2020 appearance on Red Table Talk, the Life of da Party rapper explained how his mother had convinced him to apologize to Gayle King. Snoop had criticized her in a past interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's death.

"My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women. It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that's when you gotta get right," he added.

Altar Call is Snoop Dogg's second gospel album after Bible of Love. The 2018 album was Snoop Dogg's sixteenth and was released by RCA Inspiration. It also topped Billboard's US Gospel Albums chart.

