"That sh*t was fake af" — Azealia Banks refuses to believe Katy Perry, Gayle King and others actually went to space aboard Blue Origin

The rapper and cultural lightning rod Azealia Banks is again making headlines—this time for calling out fellow rapper Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King.

Ad

On April 14, 2025, the American rapper, whose real name is Azealia Amanda Banks, took to her X account and shared her two cents on the Blue Origin flight, which went to space. According to Banks, the two individuals did not go to space, and the claims are false —

"I don't think they even went to space that sh*t was fake af," Banks wrote.

The statement came after the Blue Origin flight's mission, which was named NS-31, blasted off on Monday, April 14, 2025. The launch window opened at 9:30 am EDT (1330 GMT; 8:30 am local Texas time).

Ad

Trending

Azealia Banks doubts Katy Perry and Gayle King faked their space ride:

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Monday, April 14, 2025, the Harlem-born rapper, Azealia Banks penned a post on her X account in which the rapper claimed she did not believe the space ride had happened.

As per the rapper, the two individuals, Katy Perry and Gayle King, came back on in 40 minutes, which Banks does not find right —

"How they back already it's been like 40 mins," Banks wrote.

Azealia Banks wrote this post while sharing an X post by a user @PopCrave, where the American television personality Gayle King can be seen talking about her space ride experience. Gayle King revealed that the American singer Katy Perry sang What a Wonderful World after they landed in space —

Ad

"The best part was to when we got back to our seats in the zero Gs, Katy sang What a Wonderful World. Yes, because we had been asking her to sing all that time and she wouldn't. Everybody was like sing this, sing that, and she was like it is not about me, I wanted to talk about the world. You gotta ask her about that," King said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to USA Today, Katy Perry suggested that she feels super connected. She also indicated that it was a hard decision for her as a mother, but she needed to "surrender" to the universe —

"I feel super connected to love. This is all for the benefit of Earth, I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness," Perry said.

The NS-31 mission, which launched on Monday, April 14, 2025, sent a brief mission to space, making it the first all-female spaceflight since June 16, 1963. The crew included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.

Ad

Ad

According to Space, Katty Perry, Gayle King, and others did not go to space; they spent only ten to twelve minutes there.

As soon as the capsule touched down in space, the entire crew went back to Earth. This seems to be one reason why they all ended the mission in 40 minutes.

As of now, Azealia Banks has not commented on this, nor have any of the individuals commented on Azealia Banks' remarks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More