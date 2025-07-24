Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to drug possession charge; admits stashing Cocaine and MDMA in Florida mansion

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and MDMA in his Florida mansion. This has led to his sentencing being delayed and two other charges being dropped.

According to The New York Post, 6ix9ine's trial for allegedly breaking the terms of his supervised release was held on July 23. He pleaded guilty to hiding cocaine and MDMA, and in return, prosecutors dropped other drug and gun charges. His sentencing was delayed so he could complete community service.

Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Rebold told Paul Engelmayer in court:

“It seems the defendant has turned a corner. We believe that there’s a value in allowing the defendant to head in the correct direction.”

Engelmayer agreed to delay the sentencing to September 25 to allow the rapper to complete his community service. However, he warned him that any unlawful activities during this time would lead to severe punishment. The Judge said:

“The court would have the authority to impose a prison term of up to five years. On each of these violations, the guidelines recommend a term of 3-9 months in prison.”

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said that he's been seeing a psychiatrist for depression and PTSD. However, he admitted to not taking a prescribed antidepressant, Zoloft.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal troubles over the years

2018 Made In America - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

In 2019, the rapper was arrested in a case regarding racketeering, firearm offenses, violent crimes, and more, with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He infamously testified against his former gang associates and cooperated with the federal authorities in the case. This led to his sentence being reduced to two years.

However, that hasn't kept him out of trouble. In March 2025, some of Hernandez's possessions were up for the Market Auction in Florida. The IRS (Internal Revenue Service) had seized these assets from his property due to unpaid taxes. In a social media post, 6ix9ine explained (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

"1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years. And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR. When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA. If you don't live like this without renting you shouldn't have an opinion."

Later in March 2025, his home in Florida was raided as authorities received a tip about an alleged violation by the rapper of the terms of his supervised release. They found drugs and a gun at his residence. He has now pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and MDMA.

Moreover, on July 6, Hernandez was reportedly removed from a club in Miami after having a public confrontation. As per AllHipHop, the rapper got into a confrontation with someone at a club in Hialeah. The authorities were called, and they were both removed from the premises in handcuffs.

A video also showed 6ix9ine raging at the cops, but no one was arrested in the alleged incident.

