A woman named Zaria recently claimed that rapper Rod Wave was the father of her daughter A'lani. Zaria has now shared a statement through her Instagram Story on March 7, 2025, responding to those who claimed that she was a "clout chaser."

Ad

Notably, the statement has been deleted now, but The Shade Room Teens obtained a glimpse of the same. Zaria wrote in the Story:

"I don't need to troll or clout chase off nobody I'm her been her baby!! Y'all been on social for months carrying on putting all these diff on my baby saying this n that n the third. Never spoke on it."

Ad

Trending

Ad

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Zaria said that if she wanted any kind of attention, she would have shared something else with everyone instead of the news related to the baby. She also mentioned:

"I'm not pressed up to be known as nobody bm that sh*t holds zerooooo weightttt. I'm good with or without a mf. I got my own motion or god a mf can't call my bluff. Trying me like I'm delusional or someee. Go find another b*tch to play wit cause I get n*ggas fashit shooooooo! It never gave me the image yall trying to portray."

Ad

Rod Wave has not responded to Zaria's claims so far. While a lot of details about Zaria's life remain unknown for now, she is active on Instagram with around 36,000 followers.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room Teens' Instagram post to share their reactions, with one of them seemingly making fun of the news and referring to Rod Wave by writing:

"He literally cannot deny her, that baby is his twin."

Ad

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoomteens)

Similar claims were made by a few more users alongside another alleging that Zaria's face looked familiar to someone. Among other responses, a user said that it was important for Rod Wave to speak up and dismiss the claims.

Ad

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoomteens)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoomteens)

Rod Wave has announced a break from music earlier this year

In January 2025, Rod Wave created headlines after his performance at Nashville as part of the Last Lap Tour was postponed for unknown reasons. This happened for the second time after it was postponed the previous month, as per Hot 97.

Ad

Although the details were not shared properly, Rod said in an Instagram Story that there was some problem with the show, which eventually led to its cancelation. He also stated:

"Yall know it was f*cked up from the beginning because of production! They had to cancel and reschedule and it just wasn't making sense."

Ad

Around two days after the tour's cancelation, Rod shared a few statements on his Instagram Story, hinting that he was going on a break. He wrote in one of them that he would travel around the world and raise his kids as he expressed gratitude to everyone for their support.

In another Story, he seemingly referred to those who were criticizing him for the show's cancelation and said:

"To the rest of yall drag my name. Talk about me like a dog. Constantly speaking on me bashing me and what make me happy I don't fw you."

Ad

Rod Wave's latest album was Last Lap, which came out in October 2024 and managed to grab the second spot on the US Billboard 200.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback