“That D4vd line could’ve been left out”: Netizens react as Dave Blunts reportedly continues to diss Kanye West in unreleased track 

Dave Blunts has reportedly dissed Kanye West in another leaked track on social media on Tuesday, September 23. This comes around a week after the first leaked track surfaced, following some alleged chats between the two rappers.

Ad

On September 11, an alleged exchange on chat between Blunts and Ye surfaced online where the former parted ways with the latter. Then, on September 16, an unreleased song surfaced on social media where Blunts accused Ye of grooming him.

Now, on September 23, Kurrco shared yet another leaked track. In it, Dave Blunts raps:

“Kanye please get the f*ck off of my phone.”

“He called my phone ten times a day /I’m your friend, I am not your bae,” he adds.

Ad

Trending

Blunts also rapped that Kanye West allegedly watches “his wife get f**ked”. Fans online have reacted to this diss track, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"That D4vd line could’ve been left out. That’s a bad situation all the way around and a serious case. If this turns out to be a fake beef to roll out Ye’s album, this is God Awful promotion."

Ad

D-LUXTHACHAMP 🐺🐉🐦‍⬛ @DLUXTHACHAMP @Kurrco That D4vd line could’ve been left out. That’s a bad situation all the way around and a serious case. If this turns out to be a fake beef to roll out Ye’s album, this is God Awful promotion.

Ad

This comment is in reference to the singer D4vd's ongoing case. The body of a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas was found in a car in Los Angeles earlier this month, with the car registered to D4vd. The investigation is ongoing. Blunts references the singer in his diss track towards West.

Another X user wrote,

Justo @J_usto_ @Kurrco Not gon lie, this dude funny 😂 that d4vd line wild though 😂

Ad

Another commented,

(st_ides) @benjamins_st @Kurrco Brother this back and forth with Kanye isnt working, try something else

Ad

Users continued to diss Blunts for the diss track, as another tweeted,

Mr. Fireman @Fireman563 @Kurrco From dissing 50 Cent to dissing his former collaborator Ye. This guy is funny.

Ad

Another wrote,

Jaggy-Prince @jaggylagoon @Kurrco He’s joined the “ex-associates of Kanye who talk about him for clout” group

Ad

Another commented,

ski @feigngucciboy @Kurrco Who streaming his music bruh ? I don’t see how he could sell any records or recoup from his deal

Ad

Also Read: Dave Blunts denies beefing with 50 Cent but plans to drop an explicit diss track about Daphne Joy's alleged relationship with Diddy

More about Dave Blunts' previous diss towards Kanye West and alleged leaked messages

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

As aforementioned, this was the second clip of Dave Blunts dissing Kanye West that has leaked in recent weeks. On September 16, Kurrco released another 20-second snippet of the rapper accusing Ye of multiple things, including alleged grooming.

Ad

In it, he rapped:

"Cut off Kanye West, because that n***a tried to groom me. N***as in my city talking bout how they gonna sue me."

He added:

"Kanye West, he made me diss the jews. B*tch I'm speaking out this is my truth / I'm so sick and tired of being groomed... I'm not your cousin you can't top me... Two cousins should not have sex / Two cousins should not 69."

Ad

Meanwhile, on September 11, Dave Blunts shared alleged text messages between him and Ye on his Instagram stories (via Complex). In the screenshots, the former tells Ye that they "can no longer continue to work on this album".

He added:

"It does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out."

When the Heartless singer asked,

"Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn't align."

Ad

Blunts responded,

"You are very lost. Please find God."

In April this year, Blunts shared a fun message exchange with Ye where they were talking about collaborating on a new album. He also said that he wrote lyrics on Ye's album, Cuck.

However, they appear to have fallen out following Ye's antisemitic tweets and other controversial comments.

Also Read: "Someone get this man some protein" - Netizens react to ex-Yeezy employee YesJulz revealing the ingredients that made up Kanye West's former diet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More