"That was not on the set list" — DJ Hed says iconic group photo at the end of Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show wasn't planned

DJ Hed revealed that Kendrick Lamar's iconic group photo at The Pop Out: Ken & Friends wasn't planned. In an interview with XXL posted on June 21, DJ Hed splurged a lot of inside details about Lamar's iconic concert. One of the biggest revelations was that the iconic group photo taken by Lamar at the end of the concert with more than thirty juggernauts of the industry wasn't choreographed but was rather spontaneous.

"That [the group photo] was not on the set list," revealed DJ Hed while talking about the show.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On June 19, Kendrick Lamar performed for the first time since his iconic beef with Drake ended with The Heart Part 6 by Drizzy. The event attracted a host of celebrities from the hip-hop industry like Dr. Dre, Stevy Lacy, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Hed, Tyler the Creator, Mustard, YG, Roddy Ricch, and many others.

Despite the star-studded guest list, the biggest attraction of the night was when Kendrick Lamar walked out in a red hoodie and started performing Drake diss-tracks. The 37-year-old performed the track, Not Like Us, no less than five times and was joined by almost all the big names on stage by the end of it all.

Kendrick Lamar asked 'everybody to stay' after they had finished their sets, revealed DJ Hed

In the interview with XXL, DJ Hed revealed that Kendrick Lamar had asked everyone to stay back after the end of their sets and come on stage after the end of the show. DJ Hed revealed that the performers had no idea that he was going to pull off the group photo at the end of his set.

"We had just finished our sets and while Dot was on stage, they were just hitting everybody like, 'Yo, Dot wants everybody to stay. Stay right here, everybody stay right here. Dot wants us to come on the stage at the end of the show.' And we're like, OK, like if that's what Dot wants, then we'll come on stage. We had no idea. We all found out pretty much when y'all found out," revealed DJ Hed.

Furthermore, DJ Hed said that he had no idea that Kendrick Lamar would perform Not Like Us for a total of five times in a row. DJ Hed also said that he had implored him to completely open up and embrace the moment before starting his set at around 6:30 pm.

Kendrick Lamar was joined by Dr. Dre when he started performing his iconic Drake diss track, Not Like Us right at the end of the show. A crowd of around 18,000 reportedly rapped along and it grew more explosive with every repetition of the track.

Expand Tweet

Slowly, all the other performers joined K Dot on stage and there were almost 30 hip-hop juggernauts who joined voices with Lamar in no time.

"This is unity, y’all just don’t know man," said Lamar before taking the impromptu group photo with all of them.

The rapper acknowledged the iconic moment of solidarity and dedicated it to the 'fallen soldiers' who die because of violence every day.

"Everybody on this stage got fallen soldiers. For all of us to be together, that [expletive] is special. We put this together with peace. I promise this won’t be the last of us," implored Kendrick Lamar.

The show finally came to an end with yet another musical iteration of Not Like Us as the fans started leaving their seats and making their way out of the auditorium.

Kendrick Lamar added new lines to this Drake diss track while performing at The Pop Out event

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)The Pop Out Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch

On the day of the event, Kendrick Lamar started proceedings with a performance of the Drake diss track, Euphoria, In that rendition of the musical number, fans noticed the addition of a new line.

"Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect," Lamar rapped.

There, K Dot referenced the legendary hip-hop star Tupac Shakur who died of gun violence in 1996. Sporting Tupac's iconic red hoodie and a $600k diamond-studded cross around his neck, Lamar referenced a specific incident that connected Drizzy with Tupac in that line.

Tupac Shakur's ring was brought at an auction for a whopping $2 million by an anonymous buyer. Later, it was revealed that the buyer was none other than Drizzy. Furthermore, Drake was reportedly threatened with a lawsuit by Shakur's estate when he used AI-generated vocals resembling Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg in his track Taylor Made Freestyle.