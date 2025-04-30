“The Avengers of 2010s pop”- Netizens react as Ed Sheeran reveals old photo featuring Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan

Fans online are reacting to Ed Sheeran sharing a throwback photo from the 2015 Billboard Awards, featuring him with Louis Tomlinson, Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift, and Niall Horan.

Sheeran shared the picture on April 2, 2025, on his alternate Instagram account named "teddysoldphone", where he shares old pictures. He wrote in the caption:

"2015 billboard awards. i'm dribbly drunk at this point"

An X account named "Pop Base" recently shared this picture, and fans have reacted to it. One fan wrote:

"This photo is basically the Avengers of 2010s pop."

Another user pointed out:

"All talented pop stars!"

"my spotify wrapped when i was 14:," one user wrote.

Another user highlighted some rumors from that time, tweeting:

"the ed and niall beef... louis and taylor having rumours with the same guy.... calvin and taylor about to break up.... what a mess"

"The power that this pic holds is insane," another user wrote.

All the artists in the photo were already well-known in 2015 and have since become major stars. Together, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Calvin Harris have won 19 Grammy Awards—Swift has 14, Sheeran 4, and Harris 1.

Ed Sheeran shares emotional inspiration behind new song

The English singer-songwriter has announced the release of a new song named "Old Phone" on Thursday, May 1, 2025. He shared the inspiration behind the song in an Instagram post shared on April 29, 2025.

In the caption, Ed Sheeran started off by explaining that he had switched off his phone in 2015 and switched to email, writing:

"Put the sound on and have a listen. I got rid of my phone 2015, and moved onto email full time. I just turned my phone off December ‘15 and that was it."

He then shared that he had to switch on his phone again when he was sued, as the judge ordered him to give up his old devices. The songwriter-singer recalled that the first few messages on the phone were from a friend who had passed away, an ex-girlfriend, and a family member he hadn't spoken to in a long time.

Sharing his experience of going through the phone, Sheeran wrote:

"It felt like a time capsule, a time of life that I was in, and living at that time in 2015. Turning it on really spun me out, I found myself scrolling messages and conversations with people who are no longer here. I found myself crying at messages to friends who are now dead, who I won’t get to speak to again. I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we’ve lost touch since."

Ed Sheeran further shared that he wrote the song while he was in India earlier this year, while he was also working on completing an album. He also expressed that it is an emotional song for him, and hopes that listeners can relate to that emotion as well.

The Instagram post is a carousel of some old photos and videos that feature the likes of Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, and Benny Blanco.

