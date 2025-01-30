"The Beyonce effect is giving a lift to our business" — Levi’s CEO hints at Chapter 2 of collaboration with the singer

The CEO of Levi's, Michelle Gass, has announced that the brand will soon collaborate with Beyonce for Chapter 2 of their campaign. The singer had previously joined hands with the brand for Chapter 1.

In an official statement, the CEO spoke about the first chapter of their collaboration with Beyonce - Reimagine. She claimed it was the biggest partnership they've had in history. Teasing a second part of the successful collab, she noted:

“Beyoncé is really probably the biggest global partnership we’ve ever had in our history. We’re a few months in. We launched our first chapter of the campaign, which we call ‘Reimagine.’ Chapter two is soon to come. And we’re very pleased. Results are encouraging. The Beyoncé effect is giving a lift to our business and contributed to our strong fourth-quarter results.”

Levi's announced the first chapter of their collaboration with the popstar on September 29, 2024. The partnership came after the star released the track Levi's Jeans from her latest 2024 studio album, Cowboy Carter.

The campaign was designed to rethink some of the brand's most popular advertisements over the years. According to Levi's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Mitchell, the brand wants to "explore the power of reimagination" and lead "the growth of their women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand.”

The campaign featuring Beyonce includes "television, out-of-home creative materials, digital, social media, print, brand activations and exclusive products". It kicked off worldwide in places like New York, Paris, Chicago, London, and San Francisco.

Beyonce is set to attend the 2025 Grammy Awards as per CBS promo

A new CBS promo released ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards features Beyonce and Taylor Swift, hinting at their attendance at the event. However, they have not been confirmed to be performing on the night.

Multiple other artists were also featured in the promo, including those confirmed to perform, such as Billie Eilish, Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX. The promo also promised the appearance of another "very special guest."

Beyonce has received 11 nominations at the 67th Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Queen B is currently the most nominated artist in the history of Grammys with 99 nods. She is also the artist with the highest number of Grammys with 32 awards.

The upcoming Grammys may turn out to be a special one for Bey, as she will be eyeing her first Album of the Year award with Cowboy Carter. Her eighth studio album, released in March 2024, saw her exploring multiple genres including a strong focus on country music. Despite being the most-nominated and most successful artist in the history of the Grammys, Beyonce has never won the category.

At the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024, Bey's husband, Jay-Z, took the stage to receive the Dr Dre Global Impact Award. During his speech, the rapper criticized the Recording Academy for Bey never winning the Album of the Year nod despite being the most successful artist in Grammy history.

"I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” Jay-Z said.

It remains to be seen whether the scenario changes for Beyonce in 2025. Meanwhile, Queen B last performed at the Grammys in 2017 when she sang two songs from her 2016 album, Lemonade - Love Drought and Sandcastles.

The 67th Grammys will take place on February 2, 2025.

