"The bluprint. Taught everyone's favorites" - Fans react to Janet Jackson's humble acceptance speech for the Icon Award at the AMAs

Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson received the Icon Award at the 2025 AMAs on May 26, 2025. She performed on television after a seven-year hiatus, singing her hit songs All For You and Someone to Call My Lover before accepting the award.

In her speech, the singer said she doesn’t see herself as an icon because that was never her goal. She explained that her family became famous through hard work and a love for music, calling their journey an “American story.”

"My family, myself, our dream wasn't ever to be famous. We weren't raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, singing and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication. My story, my family's story is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America," Jackson stated.

Janet Jackson's full speech and performance were reuploaded by the Instagram page @hollywoodunlocked. The singer's acceptance speech received positive reaction from netizens, who praised her attitude.

One netizen (@onlyonecandacehazzard) called the singer "The Blueprint" in the industry and stated that other artists were inspired by her.

"The Blueprint. Taught everyone's favorites, you hear me!" They wrote.

A netizen discusses the singer's speech while receiving the Icon Award at the 2025 AMAs. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Netizens praised the singer-songwriter, calling her a "legend" for touring and performing complete choreographies at 60. One user (@butterflychee_) stated Jackson had a beautiful, gentle soul like her brother, Michael Jackson.

Netizens discuss the singer's speech while receiving the Icon Award at the 2025 AMAs. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Some netizens praised Jackson for her humble award acceptance speech.

Netizens discuss the singer's speech while receiving the Icon Award at the 2025 AMAs. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Netizens continued to praise Jackson, calling her the "queen of pop."

Netizens discuss the singer's speech while receiving the Icon Award at the 2025 AMAs. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Janet Jackson discusses her past insecurities

Janet Jackson at the Thom Browne 20th Anniversary. - (Image via Getty)

In an interview with The Guardian on September 21, 2024, Janet Jackson discussed her music career. When asked about her well-publicised insecurities, which the singer has mentioned throughout her career, Jackson stated that she regrets being too hard on herself back then.

For the unversed, Janet Jackson openly talked about being self-conscious about her weight and smile. She said that now she looks back at her young self, and doesn't feel like she looked bad.

"I could still say not nice things about me to me, but in a joking way. It's still not good to do, because whatever you say, your brain is hearing it. I look back and think, 'Oh. I thought I looked like this, but, actually, I wasn't too bad?' I wasn't too bad. I wasn't as heavy as I felt I was, and I shouldn't have listened to those around me, I shouldn't have been so hard on myself," the singer said.

In the same interview, Janet Jackson talked about being a mother at the age of 50. She had one son, Eissa Al Mana, in 2017, with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. She told the media outlet that she wanted to have three children; however, she later decided to give all her energy to raising her only son.

"The most important thing I've done, the biggest thing I've done, is become a mother, and it's had a beautiful impact on my life," Jackson said.

Janet Jackson is currently doing a concert residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas titled Janet Jackson: Las Vegas. It began in December 2024 and is scheduled to conclude on September 20, 2025.

