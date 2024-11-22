"THE JOE JONAS SPECIAL" — Internet reacts to Taylor Swift singing “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Better Than Revenge” mashup during Toronto show

Taylor Swift surprised fans last night, at her sold-out Toronto show, with a mashup performance of her tracks Mr. Perfectly Fine and Better Than Revenge.

On November 21, 2024, Taylor Swift performed on stage in Toronto during the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. In a heartfelt and unexpected moment, Swift delivered an acoustic medley of two chart-topping tracks of hers.

Subsequently, fans took to social media to express their excitement about the same while also speculating on the motive behind the mashup, with many suggesting that it was a Joe Jonas special because of their short-lived romance.

One X user stated:

"THE JOE JONAS SPECIAL."

Many users on X also humorously remarked that the songstress delivered a performance that "cooked" Joe Jonas, playfully alluding to their widely discussed relationship when the two were teens,

"Mr. perfectly fine x better than revenge she really said tonight we cook joe jonas," one user commented.

"Joe jonas getting cooked on a random thursday night is my idea of entertainment," another mentioned.

"Love that taylor's taking the time to whack joe jonas tonight," a third user added.

Meanwhile, some netizens speculated that the unexpected mashup might take aback Joe Jonas, and others humorously suggested that Swift's acoustic set subtly conveyed a pointed message, implying that Jonas held little significance in her narrative.

"Can someone check on Joe Jonas, idk if he’s gonna survive this mashup," an X user commented.

"Taylor really said Joe Jonas and Camilla Belle you are nothing," another netizen remarked.

"Me liking every post about that anti Joe Jonas mashup," a user stated.

As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Joe Jonas have responded to the online commentary, and Jonas has not issued any statements regarding the mashup.

Taylor Swift performs an acoustic medley of songs at her Toronto show

On Thursday, November 21, Taylor Swift took the stage at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, as part of her Eras Tour. To the delight of attendees, Swift surprised the audience with an acoustic rendition of Mr. Perfectly Fine and Better Than Revenge.

Widely believed to reference her brief relationship with Joe Jonas in 2008, the two songs were originally released in 2021 and 2010, respectively.

Before beginning the acoustic medley, Taylor Swift told the audience that the following segment was one of her favorites and playfully asked them to wish her luck. The crowd then cheered as she launched into Mr. Perfectly Fine from her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album.

Swift invited the fans to sing along, creating an interactive moment. According to USA Today, Swift said:

"Oh you guys know that one, huh? Sing if you know this one... Time for a little revenge."

Taylor Swift concluded the two songs, widely believed to be inspired by a past breakup, by blending elements of their lyrics, creating a seamless finale to the mashup. She wrapped up with the following words:

"You deserve some applause cause you're so much better, and you're Mr. Perfectly Fine."

Swift also performed State of Grace from Red (Taylor's Version) alongside Labyrinth from Midnights during her Toronto show. As per USA Today, as she played the ending notes of these tracks, Swift sang:

"This is a state of grace. I'm falling in love. I'm falling in love again. I'm falling in love. I thought the plane was going down, how'd you turn it right around?"

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas had a brief romantic relationship, which began in July 2008 and ended in October 2008. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the same year, Swift opened up about the breakup, revealing that Jonas ended their relationship over a phone call that lasted only about 27 seconds.

Further, in November 2008, Jonas reflected on the breakup through his Myspace page, suggesting there was a reason for the split and implying that his heart had moved on, according to a report by People dated July 7, 2023.

People further reported that despite their short-lived relationship, Swift and Jonas remained on good terms and continued their friendship.

