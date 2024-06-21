"The song that has changed the landscape of Hip-hop" — Comedian Godfrey compares Drake and Kendrick Lamar to Batman and Bane

Comedian Godfrey C. Danchimah Jr., professionally known as Godfrey, is currently making the news for comparing rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar with Batman and Bane, respectively. Following Lamar’s Pop Out concert on Juneteenth, he took to X to make the comparison.

“Did you see that Kendrick Lamar concert? On Juneteenth! Very important African - American historical day. Perfect timing, Kendrick. Hey, I got nothing against Drake.”

He continued,

“This reminds me of Batman and Bane. You know, Kendrick Lamar is Bane and Drake is Batman.”

He then stated,

"He rapped Not Like Us five times and everybody was rapping with him. Five times, that's the song that has changed the landscape of hip -hop right now."

Godfrey compared Drake to Batman and Kendrick Lamar to Bane in his recent X video

Lamar recently reportedly defeated Drake in their rap battle (Image via Getty)

Godfrey is an actor and comedian famous for his humorous parts in movies like Soul Plane, Zoolander, and Original Gangstas. He was also in Louie, 30 Rock, Third Watch, and The Heart, She Holler episodes. He further provided voices for movies like Joe's Apartment and The Mr. Men Show.

He recently shared his thoughts about Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert in a video. Godfrey stated Juneteenth, the day Lamar performed, is a significant historical event in African-American history. He added he had no personal vendetta toward Drake. However, he praised Lamar for the concert.

“I smell some sh*t going on. Is authenticity coming back? Is the pendulum finally swinging back? From all that mumble bullsh*t? Is hip-hop actually coming back? Oh my goodness, DMX is so happy right now. Listen, I'm going to tell you right now, everybody was there.”

He said the concert was the reason everyone was there. Celebrities, who made it to the concert, include SZA, The Weekend, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James. Dr. Dre and Tyler, the creator, also performed with Kendrick.

The comedian further said,

“Everybody was in the building, man.... Woo, he is not playing. He has something against him. Yo, listen, this battle, rap battles have always been around, all right?”

He said, in his opinion, people occasionally require a revolution in the arts. Bloodshed is also necessary for revolutionaries. Then he said that this made him think of Bane and Batman. He continued by comparing Drake to Batman and Kendrick Lamar to Bane.

He then used the original quote from Bane from the movie The Dark Knight Rises,

“Ah, you think darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it. I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!”

He changed the quote in his way, and said,

“You think hip -hop is your ally? You merely adopted hip -hop. I was born in it, molded by it. I didn't see the light until I became a man and by then it was blinding me. I'm here to fulfill hip -hop's destiny."

Bane is a supervillain appearing in both DC comics and movies as one of Batman's many adversaries. In The Dark Knight Rises, he ultimately defeated Batman in the battle and then used his speech to deceive the people of Gotham City until Batman recovered and made a comeback.

Fans frequently acknowledge Bane for having metaphorically "broken the Bat" as he is the only antagonist to have defeated Batman in both a physical and mental battle.

Drake is yet to respond to the events at Kendrick's Pop Out concert.