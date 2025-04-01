“The most stan twitter casting i've ever seen” — Fans react as Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopic reveals cast for all four movies

On April 1, the cast for Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics was announced for all four movies. Sony plans to release the films in April 2028, each told from a different band member’s perspective.

Ad

Paul Mescal will play Paul, Joseph Quinn as George, Barry Keoghan as Ringo, and Harris Dickinson as John. The casting was revealed at CinemaCon 2025 during The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event premiere.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, once the news was uploaded on X by Pop Base on the same day, it garnered netizens’ mixed reactions. One praised the cast and said that it feels like a “stan twitter” cast which refers to a group of Twitter users who are ardent admirers of films, music, celebrities, etc.

“The most stan twitter casting i've ever seen,” wrote one user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other netizens praised the cast and said that they are really excited about the movies. One said that it's really nice to see that the movie makers gave a chance to the unknown actors, which is now a lost art, while another one said that Harris was a versatile actor.

“Giving unknown actors a chance has truly become a lost art,” one user praised.

Ad

“Harris is an amazing versatile actor,” commented another user.

However, other netizens have criticised the casting choice as one asked why Nick Jonas wasn’t given a chance, while another one stated that they don’t look anything like the Beatles.

“What—who? How come Nick Jonas didn’t get the job?” asked one user.

“I'm crying, they look nothing like the Beatles,” said another one.

Ad

“Does hollywood realize there are more than 10 actors in hollywood,” asked one X user.

All about the upcoming Beatles biopic as the movies are set to hit the theatres in April 2028

As per Indiewire’s report from the same day, Sam Mendes stated that in order to finish all four films, the movie would be shot for a full year of principal photography. He went on to say that he recommends watching the films in a particular order.

Ad

The Wrap informed that Paul Mescal, who starred in Gladiator II and Aftersun, will play Paul McCartney, whose point of view will be used in the first movie to be released. The George Harrison biopic, starring Joseph Quinn, will come next.

Barry Keoghan will play the iconic drummer in the third Ringo biography, while Harris Dickinson will appear as John Lennon, the group's co-frontman.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the first time, a studio has committed to a full month on the release schedule. Stating the same, Sony film chairman Tom Rothman told theatre owners that:

"I hope that by releasing the Beatles biopics in quick succession, it will create a can't-miss cinematic event that will roll over for weeks on end.”

Additionally, Mendes further referred to the special release schedule as the "first bingeable theatrical experience." As per Collider’s April 1 article, he defended it, stating:

Ad

"Frankly, we need big cinematic events to get people out of the house."

Regarding the movies themselves, he stated that although each Beatles member will have their own movie, they "intersect in different ways." He added that a different band member will tell the story in each movie.

Ad

Additionally, according to the same Indiewire source, Mendes stated that even though one may be familiar with the Beatles' history, they are unquestionably one of the most influential and well-documented bands in history. He further said:

“I can assure you there’s still plenty of stuff left to explore.”

Rothman then promised:

“We are going to dominate the culture that month.”

On the other hand, the movie, which is a Neal Street production in collaboration with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures, is being produced by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, and Alexandra Derbyshire.

Ad

Meanwhile, the lead actors haven’t said anything about the movies as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback