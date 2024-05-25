"The only thing that’s gon’ sell is the reunion" — T.I. wants Kendrick Lamar and Drake to go on tour together

Rapper T.I. recently spoke about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's latest feud and urged them to go on a tour together as a reunion.

Speaking to DJ Whoo Kid on his SiriusXM Whoo’s House Podcast, T.I. noted that Kendrick and Drizzy's beef was “probably one of the more exacerbated beefs” he had seen. He recommended that the duo should go on tour together, claiming that the "reunion" would sell. He said:

“I got respect for both of them. I think they’re both phenomenal hitmakers and I’m just waiting on the tour. That’s the only thing. Listen, after the disagreement, the only thing that’s gon’ sell is the reunion.”

Speaking further about J. Cole and how he supposedly removed himself from the Drizzy and Kendrick's beef before it turned nasty, T.I. said it was "Gandhi of him." He noted:

"That was very Gandhi of him [J Cole]."

Expand Tweet

Drake notably brought Lamar on his 2012 Club Paradise Tour. He also mentioned the same in the Buried Alive Interlude, which he posted on his Instagram. The duo's beef began on March 25, when Kendrick featured in an uncredited verse in Metro Boomin and Future’s rap Like That.

The song led to Drizzy responding to his digs, with the rapper again hitting back. The feud continued for quite a few weeks and is currently at a stand still after Drake's The Heart Part, was released on May 5.

Several imminent rappers have shared their take on the infamous feud. Moreover, this is not the first time T.I. has spoken about the feud.

T.I. previously stated that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef "f*cked it up" for others

T.I. has previously spoken about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's recent feud in a segment of Real 92.3 in L.A. by Big Boy last week. Speaking on the segment, the Atlanta rapper noted that the feud may have "f*cked it up" for other artists who were planning to drop new music during that period. He said:

“They done kinda f*cked it up for some other people who were planning to drop in this period. I think some people were like, ‘Damn, I was gon’ drop, let me see this through.'”

T.I. also alleged in the same interview, that everything the rappers said in their diss tracks may not have been true and that he has been listening to the tracks for the "metaphors and the skill". He noted:

"All this sh*t they saying cant be true... I mostly listen for the double entendres, the metaphors and the skill."

Expand Tweet

As per Billboard, T.I.'s claims could have some ground. The publication used the example of Drizzy and KDot using pop star Taylor Swift's name in their diss tracks.

In his diss track Taylor Made Lifestyle, Drizzy claimed that Lamar needed permission from Taylor to drop a diss track allegedly because it was clashing with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

He also alleged that Lamar had not responded to his other diss track, Push Ups, because of Swift's album release in the same week. The lyrics read:

"But now we gotta wait a fuckin' week 'cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve/This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud."

Meanwhile, K Dot has responded to Push Ups and Taylor Made Lifestyle with tracks titled, Euphoria and 6:16 in LA. Taylor's producer Jack Antonoff was the producer for the rapper's diss track, 6:16 in LA. The rapper has also collaborated with Swift before for the 1989 song, Bad Blood, as well as for the released version of the song titled, Bad Blood (ft. Kendrick Lamar) (Taylor's Version).