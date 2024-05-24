"Me and the surgeon got history"— Drake responds to BBL rumors by rapping over BBL Drizzy beat on new Sexyy Red collab

Drake responded to Metro Boomin's instrumental diss track, BBL Drizzy, in a collaboration with Sexyy Red. In the track titled U My Everything, which was released as part of Red's EP, In Sexyy We Trust, on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the hip-hop singer rapped over the beats of BBL Drizzy.

"Me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin' me, ayy/ BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it," he raps in the 2nd verse.

Metro's instrumental track, BBL Drizzy, came as the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap feud reached a standstill. The record producer announced he would offer a "beat" and a $10,000 prize to anyone who would create lyrics for the track.

BBL Drizzy went viral within a week, with more than 3.3 million streams. Metro has yet to pick a winner for the contest.

Drake took shot at Metro Boomin in his Lamar diss tracks Push Ups and Family Matters

BBL Drizzy is a reference to a rumor that Drake, also known as Drizzy, underwent a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure. It comes after Rick Ross' diss track Champagne Moments, which features a cover art of a white man resembling Drake and the hashtag #BBLDrizzy, accuses him of having cosmetic surgeries.

Drake rapping over Metro's instrumental beats seems to be a perfect reply to the latter's contest and diss track. Drizzy's lines in U My Everything suggest he is the one helping women get surgeries rather than getting one himself.

The Hotline Bling singer himself has taken shots at Metro Boomin. In his Kendrick Lamar diss track, Push Ups, he says, "Metro, shut your h*e *ss up and make some drums." Later in Family Matters, he referenced the producer's real name, Leland Wayne, stating, "Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin' lame."

Metro's instrumental track, BBL Drizzy, was a response to the Canadian rapper asking him to stick to "drums." Intrestingly, BBL Drizzy featured an AI-generated sampling, making Metro the first major producer to use an AI-produced sampling.

K.Dot and Drizzy have been beefing since 2013, but things escalated earlier this year with both rappers relasing diatribes after another, aimed at each other's careers and personal lives. This includes Lamar's Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Not Like Us, Meet the Grahams, and Drake's The Heart Part 6, Taylor Made Freestyle, and Family Matters.

In response to Drizzy and J. Cole's First Person Shooter, where they call themselves and K. Dot the Big 3 of hip-hop, Lamar, in his guest appearance on Metro Boomin and Future's track Like That, rapped, "Motherf*ck the big three, n*gga, it's just big me." Since then, Metro has been closely involved in the rap feud.

In his diss track, Euphoria, Kendrick Lamar references Drake's relationship with Sexyy Red, rapping:

"When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b*tches/ I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop *ss with 'em."

The line is alluding to the hashtag #zestrydrake that was trending earlier this year. The trend gained traction after allegations about his s*xual preference circulated on social media.

Drake too used AI-produced vocals on his Lamar diss track Taylor Made Freestyle. It featured AI-generated vocals in the voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg. However, he was later forced to take down the song after Tupac Shakur's estate threatened legal action.

U My Everything and In Sexyy We Trust are available on Apple Music and Spotify