“The world mourns a genius today”- The Beach Boys pay tribute to bandmate Brian Wilson following his death at 82

The Beach Boys have paid tribute to bandmate and co-founder Brian Wilson. The former lead songwriter of the band died on Wednesday, June 11, at the age of 82.

Ad

His family confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday and asked for privacy. Meanwhile, the current lineup of The Beach Boys, including Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, shared a heartfelt message on their Instagram page on Wednesday in tribute to their co-founder. They wrote:

"The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure. Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever.

Ad

Trending

"His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own. Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities."

Brian Wilson founded The Beach Boys in 1961 in Hawthorne, California. He formed it with his brothers, Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin, Love, and friend Al Jardine. Brian was the lead songwriter and singer for the band, which has seen many personnel changes over the years.

Ad

The band's message further read:

"We are heartbroken by his passing. We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades. And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time."

Ad

Ad

The cause of Wilson's death hasn't been revealed.

Also read: What was the connection between Brian Wilson and Charles Manson? Family link explored in wake of The Beach Boys star's death

When Brian Wilson's daughter spoke about following in her father's footsteps

Lola and Carnie Wilson at Belinda Carlisle's Christmas Party In Support Of AnimalPeopleAlliance.net (Image via Getty)

Carnie Wilson is Brian Wilson's eldest daughter from his first marriage to Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford. The couple also had another daughter, Wendy Wilson, during their marriage, which lasted from 1964 to 1979. The daughters have formed a musical group, Wilson Phillips, along with Chynna Phillips.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly Magazine in April 2024, Carnie spoke about following in her father's footsteps and said:

"I think it’s kind of unavoidable. Music is in our blood."

Carnie's eldest daughter, Lola, who is 20 years old, is also into singing. She recalled singing with her father and Lola, saying:

"To sing with my dad, to sing with Lola and then all of us singing together [is great]. Over Easter, we were singing some Beach Boy songs for him, for my dad, and he couldn’t get over it. I said, ‘Dad, Lola’s voice.’ He said, ‘She’s great. She’s great.’”

Ad

Carnie also shared that she loved to cook for her father. She mentioned that Brian used to enjoy steak, mac and cheese, and key lime cheesecakes cooked by her.

Brian Wilson, meanwhile, also married Melinda Ledbetter in 1995 and was with her before she died in 2024. They adopted five children together - Dakota, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, and Dash.

Also read: When did Brian Wilson leave the Beach Boys? Career explored as iconic singer and founder passes away at 82

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More