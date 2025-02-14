"Them Pac stans ain’t gonna like this" — Internet reacts as Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt to be inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame

On February 13, the Recording Academy announced that Jay-Z's 1996 album Reasonable Doubt would be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Following the ceremony on May 16, 2025, it will become his first work to receive this honor.

On Thursday night, the XXLMagazine - @XXL on X - shared the news in a tweet, which has since gone viral, receiving more than 238K views, 6K likes, and 1K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Them Pac stans ain't gonna like this"

Some netizens appreciated the news, claiming that Jay-Z stood as a "great example" of why artists should never quit, while others claimed that the honor was well-deserved by the Renegade rapper.

"Great example of why artists should never quit. This album took YEARS to get any traction as it was originally viewed as a flop. Now it’s one of the biggest albums in hip hop" - commented an X user.

"Glad there wasn’t reasonable doubt about the induction" - added another.

"'Classic shoulda went triple' Very well deserved. One of the best crafted hip hop albums ever. D’Evils, Can I Live, Dead Presidents 2, Politics and Usual, Friend or Foe, Regrets all live in the same album. Crazy!!!" - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others expressed surprise at the album getting inducted into the Grammy HOF without ever being nominated for a Grammy. Some even speculated if it was the result of the Hard Knock Life rapper "pulling all kinds of strings" behind the scenes.

"Lmaooooo y’all ain’t even give it a Grammy I don’t even think it was nominated but it gets in the 'Grammy HOF'?" - replied a fourth netizen.

"Jay pulling all kinds of strings in the background" - wrote a fifth one.

"If Tupac was alive hypothetical if Pac and Biggie were alive there would be no Jay-Z. P-Diddy and Jay-Z work for the Feds they calibrated with the Feds so Irv, Suge, Master P and J-Prince. Wouldn’t start they’re own distribution company instead it made those two Rich & icons" - commented a sixth user.

"Damn, an album that didn't even win a Grammy. Dude has too much power lol, That shit not fair to Illmatic, Ready to Die, Me Against the World, 36 Chambers and countless other rap classics. Why not just build a hip-hop museum SMH." - pointed out a seventh netizen.

Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt is the only hip-hop release being inducted in 2025

According to a HotNewHipHop article, Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt is the only hip-hop release being inducted in the upcoming Grammy Hall of Fame Gala. The 90's album contains 15 tracks, including hits like Brooklyn's Fines, Politics As Usual, and Friend Or Foe.

Harvey Mason Jr. - the CEO of the Academy - shared a statement alongside the inductees' announcement, saying:

"It’s a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees. Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

Besides the Drunk in Love rapper's Reasonable Doubt, the other albums that will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame include Big Star's #1 Record, Luther Vandross's Never Too Much, Santana's Supernatural, Cat Stevens' Tea For The Tillerman, Fela Kuti & Afrika 70' Zombie, Emmylou Harris's Wrecking Ball, and J.D. Crowe & The New South's namesake album.

In addition to the eight albums, five singles will also be added to the HOF. These include Geeshie Wiley's Last Kind Words Blues, Eddie Floyd's Knock On Wood, Clara Ward's How I Got Over, Linda Martell's Color Him Father, and Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine's Conga.

