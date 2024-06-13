"There are absolutely ZERO underlying messages" — Carly Pearce reacts to being called a devil worshipper due to her parking spot

On June 12, country singer and songwriter Carly Pearce dispelled rumors of being a devil worshipper on social media. The moniker was affixed to her name due to an incorrect reading of her parking spot number on pictures she posted after performing at the 2024 CMA Fest on June 9.

The singer took to the stage in Nashville to perform a medley of her old and new songs. Later, the singer posted on X about achieving her dream of performing at the Fest, adding pictures of her both on stage and in a parking lot surrounded by her crew.

Some people online quickly latched on to the number of the parking spot seen in the picture, incorrectly presuming it to be "666," and accused the singer of being a devil worshipper. The singer clarified on X that the number was actually "668", writing:

"I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS. So, for anyone wondering... there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage."

Carly Pearce is a self-proclaimed devout Christian. In a 2021 interview with The Christian Post, she said that her relationship with God strengthened after a tough time during the pandemic following her divorce from Michael Ray.

Carly Pearce called the four-day CMA Fest a "special week"

The 51st CMA Fest was held from June 6 to June 9 in Nashville's lower Broadway area. The four-day fest included performances from artists like Josh Turner, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jackson Dean, Bailey Zimmerman, and HARDY, to name a few.

Carly Pearce was also one of the 300 acts who were a part of the four-day fest hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde. In an interview with Us Weekly, Pearce gushed about getting the opportunity to perform at the event, saying:

“This is such a special week. The way that I describe CMA Fest is [fans] give us so much, and this is our one weekend to kind of all unify together and bring unique experiences as a genre, as a family together for them. This is for them.”

Carly Pearce also hosted her annual Carly's Closet, an event that began three years ago in which the country singer put up a pop-up shop consisting of items she had worn once or twice.

The singer likened it to a "bonafide yard sale meets Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" situation, adding that this gave fans the chance to handpick items they wanted from her closet. Carly Pearce also said Carly's Closet gave her additional joy to see fans show up in her clothes to her concerts.

“I have so many clothes every year that I wear once or twice and then it’s out. So, [fans] wear them to my shows and it’s really cool,” she added.

According to Billboard, Carly Pearce took to the stage at CMA Fest to perform songs from her brand new album, Hummingbird, her fourth studio album, released on June 7, 2024.