"There’s gonna be a long recovery time": Kid Cudi cancels Insano world tour after sustaining foot injury at Coachella 

Kid Cudi recently posted a message for his fans and followers on X announcing that he will be canceling his World Tour due to a major injury he sustained during his performance at Coachella. In his post, he explained that as he jumped off the stage, he suffered a “broken calcaneus,” which is “more serious” than he initially expected.

Informing his followers about how he will be undergoing surgery for the same, Kid Cudi also stated that there will be a “long recovery time” before he can go back to his usual schedule. In a post with the caption, “from your friend, Scott, with mad love,” he said:

“I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting back out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”

The incident took place on Sunday, April 21, while Kid Cudi was performing for the masses at the Coachella set. On the other hand, his 43-date Insano world tour was to begin on July 28, 2024.

Kid Cudi announced that he would be providing refunds for the tickets bought by people for his Insano world tour

While Kud Cudi was all set to embark on his 43-date Insano World Tour from July 28, 2024, with supporting guests, Pusha T, Earthgang, Jaden Smith, Chelsea Pastel, and Siena Bella, he announced that he will have to sadly cancel his tour because of a major foot injury.

However, in his post on X, Kid Cudi also mentioned that people who bought tickets to his shows will get a refund and an email. He then concluded the post by thanking the fans for their support, as he said:

“I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m sorry fan and I love you all so much. Thanks for the endless love and support. I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise. I’m okay, just a little soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

As per US Magazine, Kid Cudi was the last minute addition to the Coachella 2024 lineup. The accident took place while Cudi excitedly jumped off the stage towards the audience and hurt himself. After the show, he even gave an update about his condition by posting on X and stating that he was leaving the hospital as he broke his foot.

The next day, he also shared a picture of himself in an ambulance and gave more insight into what happened. He stated:

“This was me right after the fall in the ambulance. All smiles like a G. No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show. To everyone who came out yesterday and has been checkin in on me and sendin love, I F—N LOVE U!!! Coachella, that’s how we rage. U know how we do everytime. Festival Cud always a dope experience.”

Fans left saddened as Kid Cudi announced the cancellation of his world tour 2024 due to a major foot injury. (Image via KidCudi/ X)

While Kid Cudi has mentioned that he will soon be sharing new dates for his Insano world tour, the news about the cancellation of the tour has left the netizens saddened. At the same time, Kid Cudi’s post was instantly flooded with wishes from the masses praying for his speedy recovery.