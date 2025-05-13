"THEY ARE BESTFRIENDS ALREADY" - Fans react as ATEEZ's SAN reveals to have stayed at EXO KAI's house in his latest live

ATEEZ's San and EXO's Kai have shared mutual respect and friendship. Whether they are participating in dance challenges or hanging out casually, the two seem to be breaking the taboo that artists from different labels cannot be friends. Recently, the two dancers spent more time together.

On May 12, ATEEZ's San came online and shared the details of his latest interaction with EXO's Kai. The live session, which is no longer available, provided insight into Kai and San's friendship. The ATEEZ member revealed that he had spent the night at Kai's place after participating in a dance challenge. Fans immediately saved clips from the live session and shared them across social media X. Here's what one X user wrote:

"SAN SAYING HE SLEPT OVER KAI’S HOUSE?? THEY ARE BESTFRIENDS ALREADY"

"I'm really so happy he's developed this friendship with someone who I think matches him personality wise. They seem so comfortable together. He always talks about how he has no friends. So this really brings me joy" a user wrote

"imagine idolizing ur fav for years and then sleeping at this house" a fan wrote

"All the other idolgoms can pack it up cause he won" another fan replied

Fans loved the friendship that developed between the two idols. Kai has occasionally mentioned how introverted he gets around new people. Seeing him interact with the ATEEZ member and share a few dance lessons is indeed something to rejoice about. Here's what the fans had to say:

"Jokes aside I'm REALLY glad that san has this brothership with kai,the way he was talking abt it this live and how kai is affectionate with him he seems so happy with it and honestly that's what he deserves a good friend that loves him and shower him with affection" a fan wrote

"the concept of them making a song and performing on stage together >>" another fan replied

"Kai's fans saying that its hard to him making friends because he's an introvert and that him and San having this quick connection and becoming friends makes them think that San must be a good person made my heart melt" another fan commented

While it is heartwarming to see two idols collaborate and develop a friendship beyond a coordinated PR stunt, it is also important not to let our imaginations run wild. An interaction between two humans, let alone two idols, needs to be treated with the respect and privacy they deserve. While any interaction between their favorite idols is a moment of joy, it is also wise to remember not to forget basic human decency.

Why did ATEEZ San meet EXO Kai?

San and Kai joined forces for a dance challenge featuring Kai's latest song "Wait on Me" from his album of the same name. "Wait on Me" was released on April 21, 2025, marking Kai's first comeback after his discharge from the military.

In his Instagram live session, the ATEEZ member mentioned that he and Kai were considering creating a dance challenge video, and they eventually filmed it before going out for dinner one day. He also dropped some cryptic hints regarding ATEEZ's comeback. Historically, ATEEZ has made a comeback in May or June almost every year. With no news about the group's comeback yet, fans are eagerly anticipating an update soon.

