"He is born to be a legend"- Fans celebrate as EXO's Kai unveils 'Wait On Me'  

On April 21, 2025, EXO's Kai dropped the music video for the title track, Wait On Me, for the album of the same name, through SM Town's official YouTube channel, leaving the fandom in a frenzy.

The three-minute and 28-second video showcased the male artist dancing to the tune of music accompanied by background dancers.

For those unversed, EXO's Kai dropped his fourth mini album, Wait On Me, on April 21, 2025, through SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment. It featured seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Wait On Me Walls Don't Talk Pressure Ridin Off and Away Adult Swim Flight to Paris

Subsequently, the music video for Wait On Me circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the male artists' vocals, dancing skills, choreography, and other elements. An X user tweeted:

"KAI getting better with every album I'm so proud of him he is definitely a stage man, he is born to be an legend."

The fandom stated EXO's Kai arrived to save the K-Pop industry with his music.

"he truly never misses with his title tracks. also, the mv is STUNNING. jongin, you will always make me tune in,"- a fan reacted.

"he named it wait for me cause he knew he had to come back and save the industry once he got released, he was just giving us a heads up,"- a fan shared.

"his ability to outdone his previous releases and conpletely comeback with new organic songs is insane!!! give kai his 10s,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that they respected his music and were amazed by his choreography.

"ppl get confused, the fact kpop is following a trend (afro music) they take the music n make it bad,kai took it made a good song out of it,"- a user reacted.

"I fall in love with him again every year, I respect his music, I bow before his choreographies and I'm still amazed by his cinematography. He's always been more than just a singer,"- a user shared.

"can we all agree that this is the best solo debut release by a male kpop artist? kai is absolutely untouchable,"- a user commented.

More about EXO's Kai

EXO's Kai is a singer, rapper, and actor under SM Entertainment. He was the first member of the band and debuted with its sub-unit, EXO-K, with the mini album Mama.

It was released on April 9, 2012, through SM Entertainment and distributed by KMP Holdings.

He made his official debut as a soloist on July 3, 2020, with the album Kai. It was released through SM Entertainment and Dreamus.

The record featured six tracks, including Mmmh, Nothing On Me, Amnesia, Reason, Ride or Die, and Hello Stranger.

Kai from EXO was discharged from the mandatory military service on February 10, 2025.

