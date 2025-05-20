"THEY ARE HERE TO STAY" — Fans react as KISS OF LIFE announces comeback with 4th mini album following cultural appropriation backlash

On May 18, 2025, KISS OF LIFE's official social media platforms shared that the K-pop act is set to return on June 9 with their fourth extended play, 224, confirmed for release at 6 pm KST. The return follows their controversy over cultural insensitivity.

Ad

To start promotions, the group released a teaser clip called AWAKENING, showing quick flashes of words like SKIP, LIPS, and KIS, reflecting their name and style. This kicked off their campaign for 224.

The next day, they shared another teaser titled Today, Tomorrow, FOREVER. KISS OF LIFE has focused on themes of self-expression and independence since their debut.

Further details, including track titles or concept images, are likely to be released in the weeks ahead. Their upcoming EP 224, with its bold teaser, has caught fans’ attention.

Ad

Trending

"224 means “today, tomorrow, forever” YES, THEY ARE HERE TO STAY 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some compared the teaser's thrill to a horror movie, while others were surprised by the sci-fi visuals.

"I just came out from the cinema watching Final Destination (which is why I am late) and this concept SLAYED more than that movie!!! 💋💋💋💋," a fan remarked.

"Kiof honestly does the best concepts in 5th gen. Like no one is on their level," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Matrix concept oh my ghad 😱," a person shared.

Fans are excited about KISS OF LIFE’s comeback and shared their joy online.

"Our girls are coming back with full swing," a netizen said.

"Ready to dive deeper into KIOF lore! Wow, they're really like no other. I know they're just as excited as Kissys for this comeback," a viewer added.

Ad

"IM SO HAPPY QUEENS ARE BACK," another fan added.

KISS OF LIFE withdraws from KCON 2025 following cultural livestream backlash

Expand Tweet

Ad

K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE has pulled out of KCON LA 2025 after facing backlash linked to a livestream that sparked allegations of cultural insensitivity. The organisers and the group’s agency, S2 Entertainment, shared a joint update.

The group has confirmed they will no longer attend the Los Angeles event set for August 1–3. The decision came after discussions and reviewing all options.

This follows criticism from an April livestream, where viewers called out the members for using expressions, hairstyles, and themes linked to Black culture, raising concerns about cultural appropriation.

Ad

One member’s use of the parody rap name “Lil Taco” led to further reaction across social media. In response, S2 Entertainment issued a formal apology, acknowledging that the livestream featured “inappropriate visuals and expressions.” The company stated it would work toward greater awareness in the future.

Following the agency’s statement, all group members shared handwritten apology letters through their official platforms, expressing regret and addressing the controversy.

Meanwhile, KISS OF LIFE will wrap up their first international tour with encore shows in Seoul on July 19–20, 2025. The Kiss Road tour began in Seoul last October and hit 39 cities, including 15 in the U.S. and 12 in Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More