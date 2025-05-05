"They was gonna give me a heart attack" — Keke Palmer reportedly saved Tina Knowles from a potential wardrobe malfunction

Keke Palmer recently saved Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, from a potential wardrobe malfunction, as per TMZ. On Friday, Tina was in Los Angeles to promote her memoir Matriarch: A Memoir. At one point, her strapless dress began to slip, as reported by the outlet.

Tina appeared to be holding up the silver dress, possibly preventing it from slipping off. Meanwhile, Keke was the moderator of the event. She noticed the incident and immediately responded with her wit.

According to TMZ, a video went viral on TikTok, capturing Keke Palmer helping Tina fix her outfit while a stylist appeared to handle the situation further.

Explaining the possible mishap once the situation was fixed, Keke said:

"They was gonna give me a heart attack. Whew! So back to the book."

People reported that Keke Palmer later joked about the situation, mimicking the expressions of staff members that she saw when the potential mishap happened. Keke said:

"They was acting like it was a whole murder show. I thought it was serious. I saw the teleprompter [start] typing, 'We need something.' The hell do y’all mean? They went in for no reason."

For context, Tina Knowles' book tour began on April 30, with the first event scheduled in Washington, D.C. Michelle Obama was also reportedly present at the event as the moderator. The book tour will conclude in early June.

Everything to know about Tina Knowles' memoir

Tina Knowles' memoir Matriarch: A Memoir was launched on April 22, 2025, and a few days later, she went on her book tour covering several cities. The nine-city book tour has been organized by Live Nation, as reported by Billboard. In a statement by Tina, reported by the outlet, she expressed excitement to be on the book tour.

In the statement, she further mentioned:

"Storytelling has always been a part of who I am — something I learned from my mother — and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am."

The book reportedly dealt with several aspects of her journey in life, covering topics like "strength, motherhood, family pride, and identity." In the memoir, Tina further spoke about raising her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, as well as sharing her experience of surviving cancer.

For the unversed, Tina Knowles was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2023 after a routine mammogram. The entrepreneur, however, underwent surgery and has been cancer-free since.

Talking about sharing her story, Tina said about her daughters:

"I can still be respectful and not tell their story, but tell my story."

In April, she told People that she wasn't sure about the memoir initially. That was because Tina thought that people were primarily interested in knowing about her star children's lives and not exactly about her.

The May 2 event was further attended by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, with the former sharing an appreciation post on social media as well.

The next city that Tina Knowles would cover was Houston, on May 5, 2025, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Some other cities that she's set to cover include Atlanta, New Orleans, Toronto, Chicago, Brooklyn, and London.

