"They know who to call" — Travis Scott says he would like to headline a full show at the Super Bowl

Travis Scott has recently expressed his desire to perform a full show in the future at the Super Bowl. During his latest interview with Billboard on February 10, 2025, Travis addressed a lot of things about his brand, album, and more.

In between speaking about other topics, Scott was questioned about whether he would like to do a full show at the Super Bowl. The question was in reference to his previous performance at the event back in 2019 with Maroon 5. Scott replied by saying:

"Hell yeah, man. Yeah, tell the [NFL] to hit me up. They know who to call. Word."

The news of Travis Scott performing at the Super Bowl in 2019 was first confirmed by two sources of People magazine. Apart from Maroon 5, Big Boi also appeared along with Scott during the performance and he was supported by Kylie Jenner.

Notably, Travis Scott decided to perform on a particular condition that he must be allowed to provide a joint donation worth $500,000 with the NFL to a non-profit organization called Dream Corps, as per People magazine. Scott even addressed his reasons for the same as he spoke to the outlet a month before his appearance at the Super Bowl and said:

"I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation."

Furthermore, Scott mentioned that he was proud to support the organization and their work, expecting that it would inspire a lot of other people and bring some change.

Travis Scott spoke about his first studio album in the latest interview

The Houston, Texas native addressed a lot of things about music as he spoke to Billboard. Scott was questioned on how he would like to define "greatness" at the current point of his career, and he replied by saying that it is the ability to carry forward and not give up on something that a person has planned from the beginning.

"Achieving that level no matter how many times you could be shunned from a Grammy or whatever the f*ck could happen. It's waking up every day to be like, "There's still somebody out there listening and somebody that cares." Let's go hard for that and yourself. I really care about that – it keeps me going."

Travis Scott was also asked to recall some special memories of his first album, Rodeo, which came out almost ten years ago. He said that the way the project was created has been an important part of his life and continued:

"The only thing I wish from that album, and I probably should do for the 10-year anniversary, is that the action figure would come out on a USB and not a CD. That's the main thing and it never happened."

The 33-year-old is yet to announce a new solo album, and his last big project was Utopia, which was released back in 2023. Despite getting a mixed response, the album was able to reach the top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

