Who is Lil Mama? Rapper calls out Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner as she talks about lack of support in the beauty industry

During an interview with Loren LoRosa dated May 24, Lil Mama spoke about how disparities still exist in the beauty industry. She further mentioned Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner and said she received much less support than them.

The rapper said in the podcast:

"I think that, you know, the opportunities that people like the Taylor Swift’s or the Jenner’s would get was an opportunity to actually build out a full cosmetic line that would be a representation of who they are."

She further added:

"How they see fashion, how they see the world of beauty, and kind of speak to that audience while I was singlehandedly being the face of fashion and beauty for a really large community, which I would have to say is the African-American community."

Lil Mama, whose original name is Niatia Jessica Kirkland, rose to fame after releasing her hit single Hustler Girl in 2010. Her debut single Lip Gloss was released in 2007, and it also made it to the US Billboard Hot 100. According to IMDB, Kirkland is also an amazing dancer, along with being a rapper and singer.

This year, in February, the rapper also announced that she was going to launch "It’s Poppin Collection", her first-ever lip gloss collection. The four-piece lip gloss set includes a wide range of options from clear ones to a hot pink gloss.

Rapper Lil Mama's life and career explored after she opened up about the beauty industry

Born in 1989, Lil Mama was raised in Harlem and Brooklyn. Growing up with seven siblings, the rapper loved writing poetry and doing dance choreography in her free time in childhood. It was her dad, who also owned the Familiar Faces record label, who encouraged her to be a hip-hop artist. Shortly after releasing Lip Gloss, Lil Mama became a teen rap sensation. Her last single Shoe Game was dropped back in 2018.

In 2006, the rapper joined Avril Lavigne, in the remix version of her song Girlfriend. The rapper's first album VYP (Voice of the Young People), was released in 2008. The album secured 25th rank on the US Billboard Hot 100. She later made guest appearances in several songs such as Block Party, Baby Baby, and Video Chat. She also became a judge at MTV's America's Best Dance Crew, for about seven seasons.

34-year-old Lil Mama revealed in a podcast episode, about the prevailing disparities of the beauty industry.

The rapper had launched her lip gloss, despite all the alleged disparities in the industry. In the podcast episode, the rapper added:

"It’s been a long time coming. ‘Lipgloss’ has contributed to the success of many cosmetic brands worldwide. Now it’s my turn, I’ve entered that chat! This is redemption for me."

Her lip gloss brand is in partnership with Vaniteaset Cosmetics and a collaboration with her sisters Jasmyn, Jessica, and La’Nya Brunner. The lip gloss shades that her brand provides are named: "Strike a Pose", "College Girl", "The Voice", and "Truly in Love." The products are available on VaniteasetCosmetics.com and retail for $22.

Lil Mama has been in controversies previously as well

Along with being a part of a cosmetic brand and also a well-known artist, Lil Mama has also found herself in the middle of controversies in the past. In March, she appeared on The Jay Hill Podcast and spoke about the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where she crashed the stage while Alicia Keys and Jay-Z were performing. She said:

"People were trying to figure out what's going on. Like, [Kanye West] had his Hennessy on the carpet certain things [were] going down that night."

In her March interview, the artist further explained how difficult it was for her to deal with The Breakfast Club, which, according to her, spread "propaganda" and gossip. She said:

"It was giving gossip. It wasn’t giving leadership. It wasn’t giving fellowship. I didn't see that they were using me for clickbait."

Lil Mama then admitted that she was hurt and depressed back then. She, however, thanked both Alicia Keys and Jay-Z for how they spoke about the infamous incident in interviews.