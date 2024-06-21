"This is awful behaviour"- Internet divided over reports of a seven-year-old with Down syndrome getting kicked out of P!nk concert

P!nk performed at the Tottenham Hostspur Stadium on June 15 and 16, 2024 as part of her Summer Carnival tour. During her first show at the stadium, a seven-year-old with Down Syndrome, Jesse Vasey, and his mother Vanessa Marie Vasey were reportedly kicked out of the stadium for being unable to sit and standing in front of the railing.

The incident at the P!nk concert has divided the internet, as exemplified by the reactions below:

reaction to the incident at the Pink concert (image via Vanesa Marie Vasey Facebook @Vanessa Marie Vasey)

"Its absolutely sickening seeing this! Utterly vile how they could do that! I am so sorry you all had to go through that ordeal it's awful," was the response by one netizen.

Trending

"Bloody disgusting send it to pink and her managers," suggested another netizen.

"I will never go to or support Tottenham Hotspurs in any way shape or form. Hypocrites! Oh our team supports Down Syndrome Day. is all about inclusivity and kicks out a mom and her child who has Down Syndrome. #boycott," one commentor reacted.

Meanwhile, there were also those who thought it was the right decision to move them:

"No-one is allowed to stand on the barriers by the stairs for safety reasons in any stadium. Tottenham were correct in moving them on. This post could have been a whole other tragic story if they were left there and he fell! But screw safety hey, let's just cash in as much as we can." countered one person.

"You knew the rules of the venue in advance. Yet you seem upset because the rules were enforced? I’m sorry your son had to miss the P!nk concert, but rules are for everyone, regardless of abilities." was the counter arguement from another commenter.

Tottenham Hostspur Stadium responds to P!nk concert incident

Since the release of the original Facebook post by Vanessa Marie Vasey regarding the concert, the stadium has responded to put forward its side of things. In a statement to Mirror Online, the stadium spokespersons stated:

"We are aware of the complaint that has been posted on Facebook, which has not been received directly. As a venue that prides itself on providing fully inclusive facilities for all, we are extremely sorry to hear that Jesse did not enjoy a positive experience at Saturday night’s concert."

The statement commented on the investigation:

“Following further investigation, we can confirm that Ms Vasey was offered assistance by our Safeguarding and Welfare teams throughout the night to provide Jesse with a comfortable viewing experience, including access to our dedicated Sensory Room."

The statement continued:

"The offers of assistance were declined by Ms Vasey and the party chose to leave the event. Although our records show Ms Vasey purchased her tickets through Ticketmaster, we shall contact Ms Vasey directly. The safety and security of all event attendees remains our upmost priority.”

P!nk or her representatives are yet to respond to the incident.

P!nk is set to continue her Europe tour till July 25, 2024. The remaining dates and venues are given below:

June 24, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium

June 25, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park

June 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park

July 3, 2024 – Bern, Switzerland at Wankdorf Stadium

July 6, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Parken Stadium

July 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 14, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Red Bull Arena

July 19, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at MHP Arena

July 21, 2024 – Mönchengladbach, Germany at Borussia-Park

July 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

After her Europe tour, P!nk will wrap up the Summer Carnival tour with a final North America leg, extending from August 2024 to November 2024, with the final show scheduled for November 23 in Miami.