"This better than J Fold verse" — Internet reacts to Wiz Khalifa previewing a verse on J. Cole’s ‘cLOUDs’ which samples his song ‘Never Been’

On Thursday, February 27, American rapper Wiz Khalifa took to Instagram and shared a post previewing a verse of J. Cole's recently released track, cLOUDs. The caption of the post suggested that Cole asked him to preview a verse. Khalifa said:

"Cole asked me to do a verse on here, and I don’t know when he’s gonna drop it, so I figured I’d let y’all get a sneak peek. Taylor Gang the world."

For the unversed, cLOUDs sampled Never Been, a track by Wiz Khalifa, which was dropped back in 2010. The Instagram post received more than 170K likes and over 22K reshares. It was later circulated across other social media platforms like X, where it gained massive traction.

Here are some popular responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user (@boywonder3800) tweeted:

"This better than J Fold verse."

Another user wrote on X:

"Omg this is the realest thing Cole has ever done."

"Wiz making it feel like the blog era again," added a tweet.

"Kinda fire 🔥. Nice flow," commented another fan.

A lot of other fans reacted and expressed love to the clip and the track. A user stated:

"We need this on the new Wiz album."

"This my next pocket of rap I'm diving in," read a tweet.

"This instrumental was made for Wiz🔥," explained a fan.

Wiz Khalifa's Never Been was a part of his eighth mixtape named Kush & Orange Juice. The mixtape had tracks which reportedly sampled several other songs. For instance, The Kid Frankie sampled the Loose Ends song Hangin' on a String. Never Been reportedly sampled Schala's Theme and In the Cut sampled Frou Frou's Let Go.

The mixtape became popular and turned into a trending subject on the internet back then.

Last year Wiz Khalifa announced a sequel to Kush & Orange Juice

On March 30, 2024, Wiz Khalifa took to X, formerly known as Twitter and shared what appeared to be the cover art for a sequel of his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice. The tweet suggested that Kush & Orange Juice 2 was done. Khalifa further expressed gratitude to the team that was involved in the making of the project. The tweet read:

"Kush and Oj 2 is done and going into mixing. Thank you to everyone involved. Taylor Gang The World."

Music video producer Cole Bennett too shared his reaction to the news. Bennett wrote that he was excited for the drop and that the original 2010 mixtape was one of his "favorite projects of all time."

A few hours after posting the above tweet, the rapper shared another tweet on X, in which he again confirmed that the sequel was on its way. In the follow-up tweet, he further cited Cardo mentioning that Wiz Khalifa had received music from the 40-year-old records producer. The post read:

"Kush and Oj 2 is on the way. Gettin these Cardo files tonight."

On February 12, the NFR Podcast shared a post on X claiming that the release date of the sequel would be April 18. The rapper, however, has not made any such confirmation as of now.

