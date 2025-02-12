"This dude need Kanye's first handler" — Internet reacts to Soulja Boy telling Lil Yachty "don't say my name no more"

During a recent livestream, rapper Soulja Boy indirectly addressed people who were always watching him, was broke, and were always talking about him. Shortly after saying those things, Soulja targetted rapper Lil Yachty and mentioned:

"And Lil Yachty man, imma start smacking this s*it out to all ni**as one by one man. Hey, imma say it like this, Lil Yachty don't say my name no more. Let's just keep it like that."

Repeating the same warning twice, Soulja said that Lil Yachty painted his toenails and proceeded to show the audience something on his phone but refrained from doing so eventually. The Crank That rapper added:

Trending

"You paint your toenails and your fingernails and you lame as hell. The f**k you keep saying my name for?"

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Soulja Boys's video garnered a lot of reactions from netizens wherein an X user tweeted:

"I don't know who's in control of handlers, but this dude need Kanye's first handler. He just be going and don't NOBODY know why..."

Expand Tweet

"Bro trying to crash out like Kanye," an X user commented.

Additionally, some internet users took a dig at Soulja featuring bundles of cash in front of him throughout the live stream:

"Imagine flexing cash while living in a rented house," an internet user mentioned.

"All that fake prop money," another internet user stated.

Moreover, netizens called out the rapper for constantly having issues with other artists:

"this that time of year when Soulja just start spazzing on everyone for no reason," one X user tweeted.

"Everytime he starts to feel irrelevant he choose a rapper at random and start beef," another netizen said.

"The only time you hear from this ni**a is when he goes on one of these cocaine fueled rants. If nobody ever mentioned dude again, he’d disappear until the next person says his name," another netizen remarked.

What is the feud between Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty? Details explored

While the exact timeline of their beef isn't known, Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty's first public feud was in October 2016 when both rappers proclaimed their liking for model India Love. At the time, Soulja took to Instagram and X to threaten Lil Yachty, however, the latter clarified that he didn't want to fight.

In an interview with 97.9 The Box dated November 2016, Lil Yachty addressed his beef with Soulja Boy and dubbed it a "cry for attention". Yachty also said that it was a case of "idols become your rivals", given that he idolized Soulja. Commenting on the same Lil Yachty mentioned:

“That was not a rap beef. Nobody even took that serious. I didn’t take that serious … He took it serious, but nobody else took that serious. That was not a real rap beef.”

Additionally, in July 2024, Drake and Lil Yachty teamed up for a track called Super Soak, an unreleased collaboration that speculatively targeted Soulja Boy. The track was premiered during a live stream by Kai Cenat and netizens believed that it had something to do with Soulja's 2007 track called Super Soak as well.

Shortly after the track premiered, Soulja took to Instagram Live and warned Drake against disrespecting or sneak dissing him. During his IG Live, the Squid Game rapper stated:

“If it’s a shout-out, stamp that. You or Yachty, stamp that. If it ain’t no shout-out, speak on how you feel, my boy, and we can get to it.”

In 2023, Soulja Boy slammed Lil Yachty on his claim to be the first rapper to stream on Twitch. At the time, Soulja said that Lil Yachty and Drake were getting on his nerves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback