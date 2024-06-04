"THIS IS A MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR ACCENT BABY" — Cardi B claps back at critics saying she will never change the way she talks

Cardi B has been in the news lately due to her ongoing feud with rapper BIA, aka Bianca Miquela Landrau. Another topic of discussion emerged on June 3, 2024, when someone questioned her "speech patterns" being called "racist." Cardi defended her way of speaking and praised the person for supporting her, stating she wouldn't change her way of talking.

She added:

"I became famous from that, just being myself! Then I started making music and became a millionaire out of it. THIS IS A MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR ACCENT BABBYY OKKKKRRR."

The news comes a few days after Cardi B responded to the criticism which arose due to her performance at the Drai's nightclub in Las Vegas. She was spotted in an outfit with a leopard design and flaunted her curves, leading to a lineup of trolls on social media, aiming at her physical appearance.

Cardi B posted a video in response to the body-shaming trolls: Social media post and other details explained

A video of Cardi went viral on X on May 27, 2024, where she was seen eating a few pancakes. She said in a sarcastic tone that she was feeling bad for the criticism towards her and added:

"Everybody saying that I look fat and that my a*s is so fat."

While the video went viral on social media platforms, a majority of the people appreciated Cardi B for the way she joked about everything that happened.

While Cardi's performance at the Las Vegas nightclub was subjected to criticism because of the bodysuit, a few users clarified that they were pointing to the surgeries she underwent over the years. She had previously stated that she is not willing to go out until she gains some weight. She also mentioned that she could not "eat or take food down" and added:

"I look too f*cking skinny. When I look too skinny, I don't feel like pants look good on me or skirts. Small little dresses look good on me."

Cardi B continued by saying that she is planning to make a few changes to her diet since she does not like to be "too skinny."

BIA responds to Cardi B with a diss track

Cardi B and BIA's beef has been trending on the headlines this year which started after the former sampled She's a B*tch by Missy Elliott on her song, Like What (Freestyle). However, after Cardi seemingly targeted BIA in the remix version of Megan Thee Stallion's song Wanna Be on May 31, BIA shared a post on X:

"B*tchs is wach. B*tchs is trash. I should hang b*tchs right over my knee, the way I be puttin my belt to they a*******s."

Meanwhile, BIA released a diss track titled Sue Meee? on June 3, 2024, which featured references to Offset and the lyrics stated:

"Put it on your hubby since you love lying on your vows/ I write all my verses, I can do this sh*t for hours/ I be damned I let a n*gga f*ck a b*tch ibside my house (Ew)."

On the other hand, Cardi has yet to share her response to the diss track.