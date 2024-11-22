"That is just ridiculous"— Bob Dylan responds to backup dancer claiming she was forbidden from making eye contact with singer

Bob Dylan denied having a hand about a "ridiculous" claim that backup dancers were not allowed to make eye contact with him. On November 20, an X user by the name of Cheryl Henry, who claimed to be one of Dylan's backing dancers during his performance at the Grammys in New York in 1991, said that allegedly they weren't allowed to look at him.

She recalled a woman named Nadine, whom she claimed was running things at the time, told them not to "make eye contact with you." But when she must have taken a peek at Dylan while passing him at the backstage area, where Dylan allegedly told her not to cut her long red hair "before (the performance) tomorrow night," she was asked not to return.

When 83-year-old Bob Dylan read her comment to his post, the singer-songwriter denied such claims that he had the backup dancers forbidden to look him in the eye. In response, Dylan wrote:

"Saw your reply. Just want you to know I've never told anybody not to make eye contact with me. That is just ridiculous. And the next time you see me please look straight into my eyes."

The woman was seemingly relieved with Bob Dylan's explanation, commenting back and sharing her excitement at the singer-songwriter's suggestion. Henry replied:

"I knew it wasn't coming for you! I look forward to it!"

Bob Dylan's life will be the subject of upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown

Timothee Chalamet will transform into musical legend Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. Based on the book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald, will follow Dylan's life as he moved to a more rock-influenced sound. It will also feature his historic Newport Folk Festival performance in 1965.

Actor Edward Norton, who is going to play Pete Seeger in the movie, had some insights as to what fans can expect in the biopic. He said, per NME's November 18, 2024 article, that there's going to be at least one totally inaccurate moment in A Complete Unknown, and it's because Dylan insisted on having it in the movie. He added:

"He's such a troublemaker... [He gets] obvious pleasure in obfuscation and distortion."

While he's not on set, Dylan was reportedly involved in A Complete Unknown. He allegedly went through the screenplay with Mangold line by line and is supportive of the film despite him being a private person. In an interview with Rolling Stone in July 2024, Mangold said:

"The reason Bob has been supportive of us making it is... as in all cases I think of the best true-life movies are never cradle to grave but they're about a very specific moment."

A Complete Unknown is coming to US cinemas on December 25, with a scheduled January 17 theatrical debut in the UK. Besides being the subject of the biopic, Bob Dylan also serves as the film's executive producer.

Several Hollywood stars are involved in the film, including Elle Fanning, who will be playing Dylan's fictionalized first girlfriend in New York, Will Harrison, Boyd Holbrook, and more.

