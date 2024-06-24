"This is the main reason I stopped dissing the dead" — Tay Capone reacts to Yungeen Ace dropping diss track hours after Foolio's death

On June 24, Tay Capone shared his thoughts about Yungeen Ace dropping his video song, Do It, hours after his rival Julio Foolio was reportedly shot to death. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the release of Ace's latest music video, Capone wrote:

"Rip Foolie He was cool asl We chopped it up Multiple times he was a supporter of mines to so it’s all love 💯🤲🏽 But this is the main reason I stopped dissing the dead …the universe has a funny was of showing you the same s*it that make you laugh make you cry I done seen this b4"

On Sunday morning (June 23), rapper Foolio was reportedly shot dead outside a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida, while celebrating his 26th birthday. Hours after the death became public, his longtime rival, Yungeen Ace, released his latest music video, Do It. The video did not mention Foolio by name or refer to his death although it is widely speculated to have alluded to the death.

Yungeen's gang, Ace's Top Killers (ATK), and Foolio's gang Kill Them All (KTA) have been beefing with each other for close to a decade. Both rappers were reportedly shot multiple times during the feud. Tampa police are yet to reveal details about possible suspects behind Foolio's death over the weekend at the time of writing.

The feud between Yungeen Ace and Foolio lasted almost a decade

The beef between Yungeen Ace and Foolio has been going on for over a decade. It began with a fight between their respective gangs, Ace's Top Killers (ATK) and Kill Them All (KTA). Both rappers have been dominating the Jacksonville hip-hop scenario for a while, the feud between the two gangs has also led to multiple shootings which even resulted in the death of a few members.

The beef became violent with the death of Foolio's 19-year-old cousin, Zico Brown in May 2017. In June 2018, Ace, his brother Trevon Bullard, and a few others were celebrating someone's birthday when someone shot at their car, allegedly in response to the death of Brown the previous year. Ace's brother and two other members were killed in the shooting but Ace survived after being shot eight times.

Following the 2018 incident, Foolio allegedly glorified the deaths on social media and made a t-shirt to mock the death of Ace's friends and brother. In 2019, things continued to go downhill as Julio's 16-year-old brother, Bibby was shot in an apartment. The rapper and his girlfriend were also injured in different shootings in the same year.

A member of Yungeen Ace's ATK gang, Ksoo, put pictures of the victims of the KTA gang, including Foolio's cousin Bibby, on the cover of his album, which he titled Bibby Out. Jacksonville Police arrested Ksoo in relation to Bibby's death, several months after the rapper bragged about allegedly killing the teenager.

In 2021, Foolio narrowly escaped a bullet. In the same year, Yungeen Ace featured in the track Who I Smoke, where he name-dropped several dead members of Foolio's gang and rapped to Vanessa Carlton's 2000 hit, A Thousand Miles. The lyrics went:

“When I see you, I’ma push your s*it back boy /Choppa get to splitting through your set, we don’t fight, boy / Twelve paramedics couldn’t save your f*cking life, boy! /Rod K dead and he never coming back, boy!/Who I smoke? Bibby! /Who I smoke? Teki! Who I smoke? Lil 9! /And now I wonder…”

All members mentioned in the lyrics were members of the KTA gang who died during gang-related violence. In retaliation, Foolio released another track called When I See You Remix, in which he referred to the 2018 shootout where Yungeen Ace's brother died.

The When I See You music video featured the rapper dancing and celebrating around a graveyard with the images of three victims from the ATK gang. He was also singing Happy Birthday.

Yungeen Ace dropped 'Do It' hours after Foolio's lawyer confirmed his death

On June 23, 2024, Julio Foolio was reportedly celebrating his 26th birthday in an Airbnb in Tampa, Florida. He was allegedly asked to leave the Airbnb for violating property rules and had shifted to a Holiday Inn located nearby. Julio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco declared in his official statement:

"Mr. Jones (Foolio's real name) had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed."

At around 4:30 to 5:00 am on Sunday, the rapper was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn. Three others with him were also shot but only Julio died. Fusco's statement further stated:

"While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."

Hours after Fusco's statement, Yungeen Ace released his track, Do It. The lyrics stated:

“Every car I’ve been these b*tches tinted/Choppers and killers in it/Catch his a*s and do his a*s you know he finished/He with his baby do it/He with this b**ch do it/With his mama do it.”

The visuals supposedly show several masked individuals mowing down a man in the middle of a parking lot, which is similar to what reportedly happened to Foolio on the night of his death. However, Yungeen Ace's lyrics do not explicitly refer to Julio Foolio.