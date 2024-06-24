What happened to Julio Foolio? 26-year-old rapper from Florida reportedly shot dead in Tampa

Florida-based rapper Julio Foolio, better known in the music scene as Foolio, was shot and killed early morning on Sunday, June 23, two days after his birthday, following a shooting incident that happened outside of a Holiday Inn in Tampa Florida.

Julio Foolio, whose legal name is Charles Jones, was celebrating the occasion two days after turning 26 on Friday, June 21, when the “ambush” happened, causing the rapper’s death. CBS News reported on the incident, saying that the Tampa Police had given details on what happened before and after the shooting.

According to the police statement, Foolio was in an Airbnb for the celebration but was later asked to leave the premises because there were a lot of people flocking to the venue.

The late hip-hop artist had extended the invite to his “pool party” at the Tampa, Florida venue via X, asking anyone who wants to celebrate with him to “pull up at 6-6:30.” However, with many people turning up, they were later kicked out of the property for exceeding the place’s occupancy limits.

After leaving the Airbnb, Foolio’s group ended up at a Holiday Inn in the northern Tampa area where he was later gunned down.

Tampa Police shares details on Julio Foolio's death

Jonee Lewis, the Public Information Officer for Tampa Police, confirmed the shooting incident that killed rapper Julio Foolio in a press release. Authorities noted that the police department received a 911 call about the shooting around 4:40 in the morning.

Authorities further mentioned that Julio Fulio was confirmed dead at the scene while there were three other victims injured in the shooting. They were rushed to the hospital after the incident and are fortunately now in stable condition.

In a video reported by NBC News, a car filled with bullet holes is at the center of the police investigation. No one has been arrested regarding the investigation and law enforcement is looking for additional video to help find any potential suspects.

Lewis has also asked for anyone who knew or saw something to speak up and help the police figure out how the shooting incident took place and identify the suspect.

Meanwhile, the rapper's attorney sent an official statement regarding his death, which reads:

"While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we were unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time."

This is not the first time that Julio Foolio has been involved in violent incidents as the Jacksonville rapper previously made headlines several times since 2020. In 2021, Foolio was grazed by a bullet after a shooting in the Riverside area, and in April 2023, he was arrested for a felony charge after fleeing a traffic stop.

