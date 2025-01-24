“This is the new guitar smash”— Internet hilariously reacts as Travis Scott destroys a laptop during his show in Paris

A video of Travis Scott destroying a laptop has recently grabbed a lot of attention on social media. The clip was recorded at his show in Paris at an unknown location, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

However, the visuals in the video, posted on X by @nfr_podcast, hinted that Travis Scott was possibly inside a club since a lot of people were spotted enjoying themselves with phones in their hands. The video starts with Travis taking the laptop from the table of the DJ in his hands following which he starts banging his hands on a piece of unknown equipment.

The rapper then starts using the equipment on top of the laptop, which he hits the device a few times, before an individual, standing near the table, removes the laptop. This is followed by a few more glimpses where Travis starts shaking his head a few times and continues having fun.

The video shows that Travis also puts his hands on top of another piece of equipment, which looks like a speaker, and shakes it a few times. Notably, Travis has yet to share his response to the viral video.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of the post to react to Travis Scott's clip. A user compared the singer's actions to breaking a guitar as he wrote:

"This is the new guitar smash."

Similar responses continued, with a user making fun of the moment when the laptop was taken away from the table by another person. A second user questioned why Travis Scott broke the laptop, alongside an individual requesting a clip of Scott where he was doing all of it for the first time.

"Bro that kid grab the laptop," a user wrote on X.

"Why did he do that," another user stated.

"Someone post the clip of him doing this the first time," an X reaction reads.

Among other replies, a user called the video "cringe," followed by another giving a funny response by saying that the other person "snatched" the laptop as soon as possible. An individual also alleged that Scott's actions were a "stunt."

"Eh kinda cringe ngl," a user reaction mentioned.

"Dude snatched that laptop fast af," a netizen commented.

"What is his reason? Is just a stunt," an X user reacted.

Travis Scott has released a new single after teasing it on different occasions

Although the Houston, Texas native has not announced another album for a long time, his new single 4x4 arrived on January 24, 2025. Scott announced the song's release through Instagram on the same day where he posted a picture of a black flag, featuring the title of the song.

A report by Billboard on January 24, 2025, stated that Travis Scott is aiming to offer some help to the victims of the Los Angeles fires and the profits accumulated by his single would be provided as donations to Direct Relief's California Wildfire Response Fund.

Scott has teased the single previously on a few occasions, including when he performed it while appearing at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this week.

Scott will next appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year and has re-released a mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, as per Pitchfork on January 24, 2025.

