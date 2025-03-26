"This take gonna have the aunties heated" — Internet reacts to Trick Daddy explaining why he prefers to date women aged between 22 and 35

Trick Daddy was interviewed on The Baller Alert Show, where the Miami native spoke about his personal life on Tuesday, March 25. The rapper - originally named Maurice Samuel Young - claimed he preferred to date women between the ages of 22 and 35.

Trick Daddy also advised women over 35 to lower their standards, hinting at the fact that their dating expectations were unrealistic. On the same day of the interview going live, @SaycheeseDGTL tweeted the Melting Pot rapper's dating preferences on X, which has since gone viral, attracting over 520K views and 3K likes at the time of this writing.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Trick Daddy always got something wild to say... this take gonna have the aunties heated."

Some netizens talked about the women in Miami having too many options because of all the athletes, realtors, and drug dealers in the city.

"He’s in Miami. These young h*es have too many options. In a world of NFL, NBA, MLB players, millionaire realtors, drug dealers AND scammers. an old washed up sick rapper ain’t got no motion. He probably fckn the same bitches yall can f**k." - commented an X user.

"Sound like them seniors that used to date freshman. Not on his peers level mentally so try to go for younger" - added another.

"I’m pretty sure dating Tricc Daddy is lowering their standards" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others criticized the rapper for his preferences - that stood in contrast with his age. Some even brought up the fact that his own children were of an age that fit his dating range.

"He 51 I better not see him with nobody in they damn 20s hell not even the 30s at 51 f**k a relationship you had years to find the right one just enjoy the life you have left" - posted a fourth user.

"Nah, you can't be look'n like that and having a preference in women. I don't care who you are, nor what you have. You got some nerve. You better take what you can get! It'll always be a gold dig'n "h×e." - added a fifth one.

"Mind you this 51 year old man has a daughter who is turning 30 and a son turning 24 this year smh…." - pointed out a sixth netizen.

"You can’t be looking like this and talking about somebody else’s standards" - commented a seventh user.

Trick Daddy appeared on The Baller Alert Show with his son, PFK Jay

Trick Daddy brought along his son, PFK Jay - who is a main cast on Love & Hip Hop Miami - to The Baller Alert Show, where the duo shared their opinions on hip-hop as well as real-life lessons about money, fame, and fatherhood.

The Play No Games rapper shared his struggles of dating the women his age, saying:

"I tried dating women my age, that's the hardest sh*t in the world. They stuck in their*f**king ways, and they wonder why they can't keep a man."

Meanwhile, Trick Daddy's son - who is also a rising rapper - talked about taking his music career seriously, saying he was prepared to begin from scratch. PFK added:

"I feel like if I get my chance, I’m going to make it. Even if it’s off a YouTube beat, I’m going to take that fan base and build."

PFK Jay also offered fans a glimpse of what to expect from this season of Love & Hip Hop Miami in the interview.

