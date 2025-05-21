"Thought these were the talismans from Jackie Chan Adventures"— Fans react to Selena Gomez and Oreo collaboration

Singer Selena Gomez and cookie brand OREO recently teamed up to launch special limited-edition cookies after the songstress. The brand announced the collaboration in a press release shared via PR Newswire on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

According to the release, Gomez worked with OREO to develop a "one-of-a-kind sweet-and-spiced flavor" for the cookies. The flavor was inspired by her love for horchata, a beverage made from rice and spiced with vanilla and cinnamon.

The limited edition treats feature two flavors of crème—a chocolate one and a cinnamon one, along with a sweetened condensed milk flavor mixed with cinnamon sugar. The two crème layers are sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon-flavored wafers. The wafers come in six unique designs.

As the news went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing the charm tokens seen in the first season of the animated show Jackie Chan Adventures, one joked:

"I thought these were the talismans from Jackie Chan Adventures."

Many expressed their excitement at the Selena Gomez edition of OREOs.

"omg the signatureeee," a fan noted.

"laugh now but selena gomez oreos will be the main form of currency after the nuclear war," another joked.

"Selrios looks good," one commented.

Others were skeptical, one even questioning its generic design.

"Why I thought she’s going to release some rare beauty product Oreo flavored," one wrote.

"No shade but it’s the way she has no iconic imagery or brand so most of them are just generic music-related iconography," another added.

"this is what we’ve come to as a progessing society," a user remarked.

"I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood"— Selena Gomez about her OREO collab

In the news release, Selena Gomez noted that she grew up eating OREOs. She added that having the opportunity to make her own cookie with the brand was a "full-circle moment." Elaborating on her inspiration behind the flavors, the Calm Down hitmaker stated:

"I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it."

The design embossed atop the two wafers features one with Gomez's signature and another that has "Selenators" spelled on it. Notably, the autograph design will be an exclusive cookie, found in one out of every three packs of the limited edition OREOs. Furthermore, this marks the first time that the brand has placed a signature on its cookies.

The collaboration will also see the brand supporting youth mental health, a cause that Selena Gomez is passionate about. As part of the campaign, OREO will donate to the Rare Impact Fund. Founded by the actress, the organization aims to provide access to mental health services and education for youth around the world.

In the release, Michelle Deignan, vice president of the brand's U.S. operations, explained:

"The OREO brand is constantly discovering new parts of itself through creative and unexpected innovations. This collaboration embodies our commitment to delighting our consumers in unexpected ways and further establishes our footprint in the music industry."

In her interview with People magazine, Selena Gomez elaborated that she had always been selective about the brands she associated with, noting that they needed to be "authentic." She added that her loyalty to OREO stemmed from loving its trademark cookies "for as long as (she could) remember."

Gomez explained that she felt the collaboration was a new way to "engage" with her fans.

The Only Murders in the Building star also commented on her love for horchata, the inspiration behind the flavors. Describing it as "comforting," she told the outlet:

"Some of my favorite childhood memories involve drinking horchata with my family. It was one of my favorite drinks. I really wanted to bottle up that memory and share it through this cookie."

Gomez also revealed that her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, was present while she experimented with the flavors. She added that he loved the "final result."

Selena Gomez's limited-edition OREO cookies will be available for pre-sale online starting June 2. The brand will begin rolling out the cookies at retail in the United States starting June 9. They will also be available in Canada, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

