“Time for them to drop the One Nation album together”: Netizens react to Nas calling Kendrick Lamar the “North Star” of hip-hop

Nas has hailed Kendrick Lamar as the "North Star" of hip-hop. In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on October 7, he heaped praise on Lamar's interpretation of the art form. Nas, whose real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, spoke at length about multiple things in his interview, including hip-hop. He was asked about the difference between his eighth studio album, Hip Hop Is Dead, which was released in 2006, and Kendrick Lamar's 2024 track, Watch the Party Die.He said:"We all as artists love this art form and have our opinions on it. Kendrick is one of the brightest stars we've ever seen, and I don't only mean superstar, I mean like the North Star — I think he's one of those. "Out of all of the artists in this business, there's some that's not here for the art. When we see those people that are not here for the art damaging it, you're hurting the future of the art. So I think artists like Kendrick are going to speak out," he added.Fans online have reacted to Nas' statement, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:"its time for them to drop the One Nation album together"Another wrote,"Hip Hop Is Dead Watch The Party Die Similar prospectives, similar views of our Culture and calling out Culture Vulture's and who are ruining Rap Music Salute to Nas and Kendrick on their stance"Another commented,"the goat spoke and crowned kendrick."Some fans also disagreed with Nas and took digs at Lamar, as one user wrote:"This Kendrick glaze is getting corny ngl"Another commented,"Lmfao everyone remember pre Covid when no one had Kendrick in their top 3? Let's be fr here."Another wrote,"I've never seen a bigger flip than Kendrick's fan base. Went from universally loved to hated in 12 months. His legacy is a corny diss song." Nas and Kendrick Lamar have often been complimentary of each other2025 Essence Festival Of Culture (Image Source: Getty)This isn't the first time that Nas has praised Kendrick Lamar. After the latter's sixth studio album, GNX, was released on November 22, 2024, Nas shared a post in support on his Instagram account. He shared a picture of Lamar and wrote in the caption:"Always inspired by my brother KL. Keeping the essence of this shit alive and at the forefront. Salute King!" In September 2024, Roc Nation and the NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar would perform at the 2025 Super Bowl. This decision was met with some criticism, especially from Lil Wayne, who expected to be the headliner in his hometown, i.e., New Orleans.In GNX, Lamar referenced Nas' support during this time, as he rapped:"Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me." Their relationship goes way back as well. In a 2014 interview (h/t Rolling Stone), Lamar hailed the impact of Illmatic, Nas's debut studio album, released on April 19, 1994, on his career. He said that the album motivated him to become a writer, and said that his comparisons to him "make me a little more confident in what I'm doing."In 2014, Nas also gave an interview with Complex, where he spoke at length about Kendrick Lamar. He said:"I think he got it. I know he got it. There's no way he can mess it up because the love he has from the game is so large that he can almost mumble on the record and it's going to be in rhythm and it's going to be next level."Nas also advised Lamar that "don't let that [fame] get in the way of creating" good music.