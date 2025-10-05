“Going to have to diss Drake to sellout again”: Netizens react to viral video claiming Kendrick Lamar’s concert was mostly empty 

Kendrick Lamar performed at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, October 4. DJ Akademiks online has alleged that there were numerous empty seats at the stadium during the rapper's concert.

Lamar is currently on his Grand National Tour with his sixth studio album, GNX. He started it on April 19 this year at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and has performed in North America and Europe since. He's currently on the South American leg of his tour before he moves to Australia.

On Saturday, he performed at the famed Estadio River Plate in Argentina, and DJ Akademiks posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account. It was allegedly from the concert, and it showed multiple empty seats, as he wrote in the caption:

"Kendrick Lamar show looking mad empty blud"

Fans online have reacted to this, as one user tweeted:

"He’s going to have to diss Drake to sellout again"

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Meanwhile, many fans speculated that the video is from before the show even started, as one user wrote,

Another commented,

Another wrote,

Kendrick Lamar could reportedly dominate Grammys this year, as first ballot is sent out

67th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room (Image Source: Getty)

The First Ballot for the 2026 Grammy Awards was sent out on Friday, October 3, to the Academy voting members. Kendrick Lamar is in it with his album, GNX, and the single, Luther, with SZA. Lamar had notably won five awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, all for his track, Not Like Us, which are:

Record of the year

Song of the year

Best music video

Best rap song

Best rap performance

As per Variety, he is expected to dominate the 2026 Grammy Awards as well. The outlet explained in a report published on Saturday:

"Lamar submitted 'GNX' for album of the year and best rap album. 'Luther,' his hit with SZA, appears in record and song of the year, as well as best melodic rap performance and best music video. His other 'GNX' tune 'TV Off' is in contention for best rap performance and best rap song. Another submission for Lamar is in the best pop duo/group performance category with his feature on SZA’s '30 for 30.'"

Kendrick Lamar will be competing with the likes of Clipse, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott, among others, at the awards. The Not Like Us rapper has won 22 Grammy Awards in his career so far.

Kendrick Lamar's single with Travis Scott becomes highest-certified rap song in history

In December 2016, Travis Scott released a song named, goosebumps, featuring Kendrick Lamar. It was part of his second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. The song became a big hit and has over 2.95 billion streams on Spotify.

As per Hip Hop All Day, goosebumps is now also the highest-certified rap song of all time. It has reached a 17x platinum status from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). It has taken over Drake's 2018 track, God's Plan.

goosebumps is one of the only two collaboration songs between Lamar and Travis Scott. They also collaborated on Big Shot, a 2018 track from Kendrick Lamar, which was also used in the movie Black Panther.

