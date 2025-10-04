“Nearly entire AI album btw”: Netizens react as Kanye West’s 'DONDA 2' is reportedly submitted for 'Best Rap Album' for upcoming Grammys

Kanye West’s DONDA 2 has reportedly been submitted for Best Rap Album consideration at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The album, originally released in 2022 exclusively via West’s Stem Player, was made available on streaming platforms earlier this year, making it eligible for nomination.DONDA 2 was exclusive to West’s Stem Player until April 30, 2025. Featuring 18 tracks, the project includes collaborations with artists such as XXXTentacion, Don Toliver, Migos, Jack Harlow, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Future, and others.The news has sparked widespread online discussion, with many social media users pointing out that parts of DONDA 2 were created using artificial intelligence. In some internet forums, fans have claimed that several tracks from DONDA 2, including PABLO, HAPPY, and FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME, reportedly feature AI-generated elements or “punch-ins.”auger96 @TTVauger96LINKNearly entire AI album btwAstro @CrAstro2LINKis the ye-ai gonna accept the award for him?Zeroskill2 @zeroskill222LINKWow an album that wasn’t finished and was finished with AI yeah I’m so outSome other fans have spoken out in support of Kanye West submitting DONDA 2 for the Best Rap Album nomination at the 2026 Grammy Awards.YAB THEM @Yab_ThemLINKRegardless of the Ai and deleted songs it IS best rap album of 2025yusset0999 @its_yussetLINKIf it doesn’t win the Grammys are rigged because that whole album is a masterpieceboy @1Boy____LINKLet’s be real IT IS THE BEST RAP ALBUM. 0 skips either!More about Kanye West’s use of AI in music productionKanye West’s use of artificial intelligence in his music has intensified over the past year, becoming a central part of both his production process and visual projects, and has caused widespread debates amongst fans and critics, according to reports.Kanye seen at the &quot;DONDA By Kanye West&quot; Listening Event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA (Image via Getty)According to a report by HotNewHipHop on February 3, 2025, Kanye West confirmed that he would continue using AI in the making of his upcoming album Bully in an interview on The Download podcast with Justin Laboy. Kanye West reportedly compared the technology to autotune, describing it as an enhancement tool rather than a replacement for artistry, and said that his goal was to make AI more accepted in the music industry.According to HotNewHipHop, fan reactions online have been divided. Some expressed disappointment, arguing that the use of AI undermines the personal authenticity that defined Kanye West’s earlier work. Others defended his approach, viewing it as a natural evolution of modern music production.Kanye West’s use of AI in his production process goes beyond audio elements as well. As reported by HipHopDX on November 28, 2024, the rapper used AI-generated imagery in the music video for his track Bomb from the 2024 album Vultures 2, an album made in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.Digital versions of Kanye West's daughters North and Chicago West appear racing through a desert setting inspired by Mad Max and Star Wars in the music video for Bomb, according to HipHopDx. Neither West nor Ty Dolla $ign appeared in the video, which was fully created through computer-generated visuals.Moreover, fans reportedly also noticed unusual vocal effects on the Vultures 2 track Sky City, drawing criticism from fans for the use of AI in his actual music, according to HipHopDx.More About the 2026 Grammys SubmissionsWith Donda 2, Kanye West is joining a lineup of major artists making major submissions across several categories for the 68th Grammy Awards, including fellow rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake.As reported by HotNewHipHop on October 3, 2025, Kendrick Lamar’s submissions are among the most extensive this year. His album GNX, along with several collaborations, is in the running for multiple awards, potentially securing him up to 11 nominations. Lamar’s GNX LP has been submitted for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.The track luther featuring SZA is submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. Additional tracks like tv off with Left Gunplay, Chains &amp; Whips with Clipse, and GOOD CREDIT and BACKD00R with Playboi Carti are also up for various rap categories.Kendrick Lamar and Mustard accept the Record of the Year award for “Not Like Us” at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, 2025 (Image via Getty)Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have also made submissions for next year’s ceremony, as noted by HotNewHipHop on October 3, 2025. Their joint project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has been submitted for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&amp;B Album, while their single Somebody Loves Me is under consideration for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Another track, Something About You, was submitted for Best Melodic Rap Performance.The official list of nominees for the 2026 Grammys is expected to be released later this year, ahead of the ceremony scheduled for February 1, 2026.