On July 15, 2025, the Apple Music pre-save link for Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album Tycoon showed an updated expected release date of September 12, 2025, sending fans into a frenzy. Notably, the Spotify pre-save link seems to be showing the previous release date: Friday, July 18, 2025.
The 15-track album is available to pre-save and pre-order on all leading streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL, and Deezer.
NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast), a leading hip-hop news page on X (formerly Twitter), has also confirmed the delayed release date, posting an update on July 15, 2025, with the cover art of the upcoming album.
Fans have commented on the updates posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the delays indicate Ty Dolla $ign is "inspired by Ye," referring to fellow rapper Kanye West. Kanye's latest, Bully, has also had several delays in release, as reported by Sportskeeda on June 17, 2025. Three tracks from Bully were released on June 15, 2025.
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign previously collaborated on the album series Vultures. There has been fan speculation that the duo has fallen out due to Kanye's controversial statements and also due to label pressures.
"Clearly still inspired by Ye with the delays," a fan wrote on X.
"The Ye influence is crazy," an X user commented.
"So Ye coded," a hip-hop fan commented.
"Ye influence," a Kanye West fan page commented.
Many Ty Dolla $ign fans also expressed disappointment over the delay, since the album release has been pushed back a few times before. The previous release date was supposed to be July 18, 2025, which is still reflected in the Spotify pre-save link at the time of press.
"Holy delay bro wtf," one fan commented on X.
"Noooooooooooo stop delaying it ffs" another fan said.
"what? @tydollasign is this album ever dropping?? was june then july now sept", another fan said in the quotes.
What we know so far about Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming album, Tycoon
Ty Dolla $ign is preparing to release Tycoon, his first solo album since 2020’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. So far, two singles have been released: Wheels Fall Off featuring Ye in February and All In in June.
Wheels Fall Off, which dropped on February 11, 2025, was the first official single from the album. The track features Kanye West, credited as Ye, on both vocals and production, and is reportedly built around a West Coast-inspired beat. The single followed their earlier collaborative run as the duo ¥$, including the Vultures trilogy.
Ty's second single, All In, was released on June 6, 2025. It samples Wayne Wonder’s No Letting Go and marks a return to his romantic R&B style after his recent controversies with Ye. He debuted the track with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the day of the release.
Tensions between Ye and Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign publicly distanced himself from Ye in February 2025 following a series of hate-filled social media posts by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. On February 11, 2025, Ty shared a statement via Instagram Stories saying, “I do not condone ANY form of hate speech against ANYONE,” accompanied by a row of skin-tone emojis.
Although he did not mention Kanye by name, the timing of Ty Dolla $ign's post coincided with West’s controversial activity on X, including antisemitic and misogynistic remarks. Ye's Yeezy website was shut down by Shopify after he attempted to sell merchandise featuring a swastika.
Soon after Ty's post, references to Ye and their joint Vultures albums were removed from Ty’s social media. In March 2025, Ye claimed the split was not entirely voluntary. Speaking to DJ Akademiks, he alleged that Ty’s label pressured him into removing himself from their collaboration, threatening to drop artists from Ty’s EZMNY Records if the partnership continued.
Ye also accused Ty Dolla $ign of allowing others to shape his public statements, saying that Ty posted the message while Ye was mid-flight and without further discussion.