Busta Rhymes & Ty Dolla Sign react as Diddy's son Christian Combs celebrates twin sisters' graduation from Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon has been a school for the children of celebrities, including the Combs twins, Jessie and D'Lila, the twin daughters of embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. They served as cheerleaders for the school's various sports teams, finally graduating in late May. Their graduation served as a brief reprieve for the family, as many of their brothers and sisters attended the ceremony.

One of those who attended is Christian Combs, their older brother. He posted photos of his sisters graduating on Sunday, as well as a throwback video of himself driving his sisters to their first day of school as freshmen at Sierra Canyon.

This display of sibling love had many people talking, including a few celebrities appearing in the comments section.

"Congratulations 🙌." commented rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

"👑👑👑👑👑👑👑❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented rapper Busta Rhymes.

Rappers Ty Dolla Sign and Busta Rhymes react to Christian Combs supporting sisters during graduation (source: IG/ kingcombs)

Here's a video of Christian taking his younger sisters to their first day of school at Sierra Canyon as freshmen.

Aside from twin cheerleaders Jessie and D'Lila Combs, several athletes who were part of that CIF Division I State championship basketball team also graduated from Sierra Canyon. These include LeBron James' son, Bryce James, as well as three-star prospects Bryce Cofield and Gavin Hightower. Bryce Cofield was Jessie Combs' date to the prom prior to their graduation.

Jessie and D'Lila are the twin daughters of Diddy and the late Kim Porter. The twins were in New York City earlier in May to support their father during his ongoing sex trafficking trial.

Jessie and D'Lila Combs explain why they will not be going to college

Despite Sean "Diddy" Combs facing possible prison time, twins Jessie and D'Lila have maintained their lavish lifestyle. After graduating from Sierra Canyon, the twins said they had no plans of going to college, surprising many.

During a now-deleted live video on TikTok ahead of their graduation, Jessie and D'Lila explained they will be pursuing their business.

“Today is our last day of high school. And we’re so sad." said the girls. “Since Jessie and I are not going to college, we’re gonna be wearing one of our brand hoodies because we are repping that we will be business owners and working"

The twins have a hoodie brand called “Sweet Sixteen,” and they have been promoting it on social media.

