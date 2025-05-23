Diddy's sons Justin Combs and Quincy Brown celebrate with twin sisters D'Lila and Jessie Combs as they graduate from Sierra Canyon HS

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for twin sisters D'Lila and Jessie Combs. A week earlier, they were in New York City for their father, rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was facing trial over alleged sex trafficking charges. On Friday, they returned to California for their high school graduation from Sierra Canyon.

As they were preparing to head to the graduation ceremony at Sierra Canyon, both D'Lila and Jessie Combs received a special gift from their older brother, Justin Combs, with the twins sharing that special moment on social media.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs receive a graduation gift from brother Justin (source: IG/ the_combs_twins)

Brothers Justin, Christian and Quincy Brown, as well as their youngest sister, Lovesean, attended the graduation ceremony. Brown, who is also a recording artist, then shared a selfie with his younger sisters.

Quincy Brown takes selfie with D'Lila and Jessie Combs after their graduation (Source: IG/ the_combs_twins)

D'Lila and Jessie's graduation provided a reprieve for the Combs family, especially as Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial provided harrowing details about the rapper. The jury has already heard testimonies from one of the male escorts, as well as Diddy's ex, Cassie Ventura.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs reportedly walked out of courtroom after graphic testimony

During the hearing of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial on May 12, three of his daughters, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie, were present to show support for their embattled father. However, when one of the witnesses recounted his experience with the rap mogul in graphic detail, the three girls reportedly walked out.

The three walked out during the testimony from male escort Daniel Phillip, who admitted in court that he was hired by Diddy's then-girlfriend and current accuser, Cassie Ventura, to have s*x with her while Diddy watched in a corner. This was when the three Combs daughters left the courtroom, and they did that twice.

However, when prosecutors introduced the footage from Diddy's alleged 2016 hotel lobby assault on Ventura, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, as well as their sister, Chance, stayed for the duration of the video, though they reportedly did not look straight into the screen

In that video footage, Diddy can be seen kicking and hitting Ventura, who was still his girlfriend at that time, while she was lying prone on the hotel floor.

